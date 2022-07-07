How to get new Burning Lily Gloo Wall and Shinobi Ignite Bundle in Free Fire MAX this week

Free Fire MAX currently has a wide range of events that mobile gamers can participate in. Since bundles are an attractive in-game accessory to the battle royale game, mobile gamers can take part in the ongoing events to acquire them or purchase costumes of their choice from the in-game shop.

Regardless of the shop or event, mobile gamers will have to spend diamonds (premium in-game currency) to purchase the bundles. The latest Shinobi Spin event is offering two exciting costume bundles – Shinobi Ignite Bundle and Shinobi Ablaze Bundle in Free Fire MAX.

Everything to know about the Shinobi Spin event in Free Fire MAX

There are ten items that will be available in the Shinobi Spin (Image via Garena)

The Shinobi Spin event commenced on 5 July 2022 and will conclude in four days, on 11 July 2022. Details regarding spins, grand prizes, and items that mobile gamers can win are given below:

Spins and their worth

There are three types of spins that players can choose from:

1 Spin is worth 20 diamonds

10 Spins are worth 180 diamonds

1 Special Spin is worth 40 diamonds (If players choose the Special Spin, their chances of winning the Grand Prizes increase threefold)

Grand Prizes

Here are the three main Grand Prizes that mobile gamers can claim:

Burning Lily Parachute is worth 10 spins

SPAS12 – Burning Lily is worth 20 spins

Shinobi Ignite Bundle is worth 50 spins

List of items available

Here are all the items that players can win by spinning the wheel:

Shinobi Ablaze Bundle

Weapon Royale Voucher (expires on 31 July)

Burning Lily Skyboard

Warrior’s Spirit (FAMAS + KAR98K) Weapon Loot Crate

Pet Food

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher (expires on 31 July)

Gloo Wall – Burning Lily

Red Samurai Weapon Loot Crate

Memory Fragment (Hayato)

Steps to attain the gloo wall and bundles in the Shinobi Spin event

Burning Lily Gloo Wall and Shinobi Ignite Bundle are two exciting prizes in the Shinobi Spin event (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Mobile gamers will have to open the Free Fire MAX and then tap on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: They will have to head over to the Events tab and tap on the Shinobi Spin option.

Step 3: Then, they will have to tap on Go To.

Step 4: Once the main page opens, players will have to take their pick from any one of the spins mentioned above.

Step 5: Once the 50 spins are complete, mobile gamers can claim the Shinobi Ignite Bundle.

