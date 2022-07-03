How to get the new Mad Scientist bundle in Free Fire MAX this week

Costume bundles are one of the most desirable items in Free Fire MAX since they allow players to personalize and improve the appearance of the characters. The developers have been adding new ones fairly regularly, which has increased the total number of options that are accessible to users.

Mad Scientist is the latest addition to the game and has been made available through the Faded Wheel. A few other rewards are accessible alongside it, including Astro Egghunter, a legendary loot box skin, and more.

The following section provides a guide on how users can acquire the Mad Scientist bundle within the game.

Free Fire MAX guide: How to get the new Mad Scientist bundle (Faded Wheel)

A brand-new Faded Wheel has become accessible in the game today and will be available for approximately one week. To obtain the rewards, players will be required to eliminate two undesirable prizes at the start; they will only be able to spin the wheel after they do so.

The list of items in the Mad Scientist bundle is as follows:

Mad Scientist Bundle

Cube Fragment

Skyline Loot Crate

Pickup Truck – Evil Engineer

Unleash Inhibition

Astro Egghunter

Diamond Royale Voucher

FFCS Weapon Loot Crate

Plasma Ball Loot Box

Board of Sickness

The cost of the first spin is nine diamonds, which will subsequently increase:

2nd spin – 19 diamonds

3rd spin – 39 diamonds

4th spin – 69 diamonds

5th spin – 99 diamonds

6th spin – 149 diamonds

7th spin – 199 diamonds

8th spin – 499 diamonds

The items will not be repeated, and the ones received will be grayed out. Subsequently, gamers will be able to receive all eight rewards under 1,082 diamonds.

How to access the Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX?

Faded Wheel will run for one week in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Listed below are the steps that users can follow to access the Faded Wheel:

Step 1: While on Free Fire MAX's lobby screen, players will have to click on the ‘Luck Royale’ icon on the left.

Step 2: They can then select the Faded Wheel and remove the two unwanted items.

Step 3: Finally, users can start spinning to receive the different rewards offered within the Faded Wheel.

Is it worth spending diamonds on the Faded Wheel?

Since rare costumes and other items in the in-game store cost a substantial number of diamonds, all users who want to receive the rewards in the Faded Wheel should cash out on the in-game currency they possess.

Furthermore, because the rewards are guaranteed in a certain number of spins, players will not waste diamonds like in the case of Luck Royales and will actually receive all the desired items.

