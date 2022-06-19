How to get Phoenix Zeal Bundle and more legendary Free Fire MAX rewards at 50% discount today

Garena is currently running a limited-time promotion on incubator spins in the Free Fire MAX Indian server. Due to this new deal, gamers may acquire the exclusive Burning Myths bundle at a much lower cost than before.

The developers provide such sales in Luck Royale towards their conclusion. With the existing incubator featuring the Phoenix bundles closing in a few hours, Garena has offered a 50% discount. A single spin priced at 40 diamonds will be available for 20. In comparison, the pack of five that earlier set the players back by 180 can now be available for 90 diamonds.

Garena offers a 50% sale on the Burning Myths incubator in Free Fire MAX

The price of the spins has been reduced by 50% (Image via Garena)

The incubator is a Luck Royale in Free Fire and has been the source of some iconic collections, such as the Criminal Bundle to Dino Bundle. The items automatically become rare in this incubator, given the difficulty and the expenditure involved in procuring the rewards.

Due to these reasons, players pile up their diamonds while waiting days for such discounts. Now that the sale has arrived, gamers can access the Luck Royale section and lay their hands on their preferred Phoenix Bundle.

However, the price slash will automatically apply on the spins on 19 June. Thus, gamers will have to act quickly to benefit from this sale.

Steps to get rewards at a discounted price in Free Fire MAX

Since the prizes are not given directly to players within the incubator, gamers must acquire the appropriate materials through the gacha. Gamers may have to make hundreds of spins. The steps to acquire the rewards are as follows:

Step 1: Gamers may open Free Fire MAX and access the Luck Royale.

Select the Incubator section from the left side of the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They may access the incubator option from the left menu and use diamonds to make spins.

Players will receive one of the following items for free:

Blueprint: Burning Myths

Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate

Bonfire

Lucky Pants Crate

Flaming Wolf Weapon Loot Crate

Pet Food

Evolution Stone

Titanium Weapon Loot Crate

Memory Fragment (Nairi)

Lucky Shirt Loot Crate

Bumblebee Loot Crate

Swordsoul Reality Badge

Step 3: Players will need Blueprint: Burning Myths and Evolution Stone in exchange for the Phoenix Zeal Bundle and other rewards.

The materials required for each bundle are as follows:

A total of four attractive bundles are up for grabs (Image via Garena)

Phoenix Zeal Bundle – 3x Blueprint: Burning Myths and 7x Evolution Stone

Phoenix Zest Bundle – 2x Blueprint: Burning Myths and 5x Evolution Stone

Phoenix Zing Bundle – 2x Blueprint: Burning Myths and 4x Evolution Stone

Phoenix Zap Bundle – 1x Blueprint: Burning Myths and 3x Evolution Stone

Once gamers have accumulated enough materials, they can click on the center of the Luck Royale to access the Exchange section and obtain the preferred rewards.

