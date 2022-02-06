How to register for the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2022 Spring 

The 2022 Free Fire Esports India season kicked off with its first major tournament, Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) Spring. The event offers a total prize money of one crore INR, a significant jump from the 75 lakhs provided for the previous season. The tournament's in-game registration will begin on February 7 at 9:00 am IST and remain open until February 11 at 4:00 pm IST.

This article dives into the registration process for the FFIC 2022 Spring.

How to register for the FFIC Spring

Step 1: To register, open Free Fire Game’s main lobby, click on the trophy icon at the top-right corner.

Step 2: The Free Fire India Championship banner will appear on your screen with the essential details, including schedule, scoring, and progression.

Step 3: To create or join your FFC squad, click on the squad button at the top right corner.

Step 4: Enter the contact details, name, region, avatar, and banner.

Step 5: To play in FFC Mode, invite your registered members via the invite friends option on February 11, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm IST.

Eligibility criteria

1) Players must be at least 16 years old at registration.

2) Only players from India and Nepal can register.

3) The prerequisite for registration is a rank of Diamond 1 and 2538 rank points for all players ranked at level 40.

4) Each team must have at least five and six players.

Participation is limited to one team per person. To switch teams, players must disband their teams. Only those who have not played any matches in FFC mode can disband their teams.

From the FFC Mode, 42 teams will advance to the next round, and those teams and teams ranked 7th to 12th in the FFPL 2021 will battle it out in a closed qualifier.

Orangutan Elite (ex Team Elite), the winner of the FFIC 2021 fall, will play open qualifiers as they fail to qualify for the FFPL Winter finals.

FFIC 2022 will also offer the top two teams a chance to qualify for the World Series 2022, which will be held in Singapore in May.

