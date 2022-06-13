How to win free Dab emote, Agent Hop pet, and more Free Fire MAX rewards today

Free Fire MAX players can watch livestreams on Garena’s streaming platform, Booyah!, and win exciting rewards. There is a new event in the battle royale game that can help them win prizes.

Watch to Win is a recurring event in the game and comes up with different rewards ranging from vouchers to pets. The streaming app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store for free.

Free Fire MAX: Latest Watch to Win event

Rewards offered by the game via the Watch to Win event (Image via Garena)

The latest Watch to Win event in the battle royale game commenced on 13 June 2022. Mobile gamers have four days to redeem the exciting prizes as the event ends on 16 June 2022.

Some of the prizes that are being offered are mentioned below:

Phantom Executioner (Bottom)

Dab Emote

Agent Hop

Incubator Voucher

Agent Hop and its abilities

Agent Hop has the Bouncing Bonus ability (Image via Garena)

Players can gain 30 EP every time the safe zone shrinks at the first level using the Bouncing Bonus ability. At the final level, they can achieve 50 EP.

Agent Hop can be paired with characters like K, who can help with EP conversion. The ability does not have a cooldown time, and the pet is worth 699 diamonds.

How to win above rewards in battle royale game?

The latest Watch to Win event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Mobile gamers have to open Free Fire MAX and head to the Events section.

Step 2: They need to tap the News tab and select “Booyah! Watch to Win”.

Step 3: Users will be required to tap on Go To.

Step 4: They then must log in to the platform using the method they used to log in to the battle royale game.

Step 5: Finally, players should watch any livestream of their choice for 60 minutes to be eligible for the rewards.

Alternatively, individuals can open the Booyah! app and log in using the same account linked to Free Fire MAX. They can watch livestreams for 60 minutes and head to the battle royale game to claim the rewards.

