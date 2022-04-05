5 best Free Fire pets for healing and support after OB33 update

In addition to having characters with unique abilities, Free Fire also has a wide range of pets with special powers that players can choose from. Mobile gamers can pair these pets with their characters and gain an additional advantage in their quest to become the last surviving person/team.

At the time of their release, these pets are usually offered free of cost via Top Up events in the battle royale game. Once the offer expires, the pets will be available in the in-game store and will have to be purchased by spending diamonds.

Most useful Free Fire heal and combat support pets

1) Agent Hop

Agent Hop has the Bouncing Bonus ability (Image via Garena)

Agent Hop has a unique ability called the Bouncing Bonus that helps in EP recovery. He is best paired with characters like A124 and K, which helps with EP to HP conversion.

The pet recovers 30 EP at the initial level every time the safe zone shrinks. At the final level, EP recovery is increased to 50 every time the circumference of the zone is reduced.

2) Ottero

Ottero has the Double Blubber ability (Image via Garena)

Ottero has one of the most beneficial abilities in Free Fire and helps with EP recovery. Similar to Agent Hop, this pet can also be paired with K and A124 to reap better benefits.

The pet’s ability, Double Blubber, allows players to gain EP equal to 35% (up to a maximum of 65%) of HP recovered. In contrast, gamers use treatment guns, medkits, and other health-recovery items if they don’t have this pet.

Ottero is worth 699 diamonds.

3) Robo

Robo has the Wall Enforcement ability (Image via Garena)

Robo’s unique ability is called Wall Enforcement and must be chosen by mobile gamers fond of using gloo walls. The special power adds a shield to the gloo wall, making it more powerful.

Not just a shield, the pet also recovers an additional 60 HP at the base level and 100 HP at the final level. Since there are quite a few characters who have the ability to destroy gloo walls, having Robo on the team is quite beneficial.

4) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor has the Smooth Gloo ability (Image via Garena)

Mr. Waggor is a famous Free Fire pet who supplies gloo wall grenades whenever players run low on them. His special ability is called Smooth Gloo.

At the initial level, the pet can produce one gloo wall grenade every 120 seconds (provided players have no gloo wall grenades with them). If mobile gamers have less than two gloo wall grenades at the final level, the pet can provide one every 100 seconds.

5) Rockie

Rockie has the Stay Chill ability (Image via Garena)

Rockie’s ability is called Stay Chill and targets players fond of using active characters. The majority of active characters have a high cooldown time, which is why Rockie’s ability is all the more beneficial.

It works towards reducing the cooldown time of the characters by 6% at the first level and 15% at the third level. Xayne, Kenta, Wukong, and Dimitri are some of the characters that the pet can be paired with.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author’s opinion. Since Free Fire is banned in India, Indian gamers are encouraged to play the MAX version instead.

