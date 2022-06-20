How to win free Shake it up emote and Winter parachute skin in Free Fire MAX today

Watch to Win in Free Fire MAX is one of the most recurring events players can participate in. They have the simple task of watching Booyah! videos for a given time to stand a chance to win exciting prizes.
Booyah! is a streaming platform of Garena where users can watch livestreams uploaded by their favorite streamers and view content created by their beloved content creators. They can download the app for free from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
Watch to Win event in Free Fire MAX
The latest Watch to Win event started on 17 June 2022 in Free Fire MAX. Gamers have one more day to claim all the exciting prizes as the event concludes on 20 June 2022.
They must watch any livestream on Booyah! to win different rewards. Some of the prizes that are up for grabs are given below:
- Shake It Up Emote
- Diamond Royale Voucher
- Winter Parachute
- GW2018 T-shirt
How to claim the above rewards in the battle royale game
There are two methods that players can opt for:
Via Booyah!
Step 1: First, users have to download the app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.
Step 2: They need to sign in using the same method linked to their game account.
Step 3: Readers must watch any livestream on the app to be eligible for the prizes.
Via Free Fire MAX
Step 1: Mobile gamers have to open the battle royale game and tap the Calendar icon.
Step 2: They will need to go to the News section and select the “Booyah! Watch to Win” option.
Step 3: Users can tap on Go To.
Step 4: Once the Booyah! page opens, they will have to sign in.
Step 5: Readers can watch videos on the livestreaming platform and win prizes.