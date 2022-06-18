BGMI Stars MortaL and Thug's YouTube channels hacked and renamed

BGMI has its fair share of esports professionals. Many such gamers also have their own YouTube channel where they upload various types of content, especially revolving around the battle royale game.

Much to the surprise of the mobile gaming community, two of their favorite esports stars’ YouTube channels were hacked and renamed. The channel belonged to none other than Naman “MortaL” Mathur and Animesh “Thug” Agarwal.

MortaL and Thug's accounts hacked, videos removed

Videos on Thug's current YouTube channel (Image via 8bit Thug; YouTube)

Thug is the CEO and Managing Director of 8bit Creatives and MortaL too belongs to the same company. MortaL and Thug are both co-founders of the renowned esports organization, Team SouL.

Team SouL has been in the spotlight for a week as they cinched the champions title in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1. The BGMI roster of the esports organization won awards in six different categories. However, the team was in for a nasty shock when the channels of their co-founders were hacked today, 18 July 2022.

MortaL's videos have been recovered, but the About and Channels section is still empty (Image via MortaL; YouTube)

Both YouTube channels of the BGMI gamers have been renamed "MicroStrategy US" and have empty home pages as of now. While MortaL’s videos and playlists are still the same, only three videos and a handful of playlists from Thug have been recovered so far. The About and Channels section of both the YouTube channels have been wiped clean.

The fake livestream that has now been removed from both the channels (Image via MortaL: YouTube)

The channels also started live-streaming a video titled, “Michael Saylor: Do Not Sell Anything! Bitcoin To hit $50K in July! Celsius Network and 3AC Update.” The video has now been removed.

Both BGMI stars have issued concerns over the hack on their channel via Twitter. Thug tweeted that both his and MortaL’s YouTube channel has been hacked and tagged YouTube Creators and YT Creators India, urging them to directly message his concerns.

8bit Thug also tagged the Global Head of Gaming YouTube Creators, Lester Chen. His tweet was then retweeted by MortaL. Fellow BGMI enthusiasts supported them whole-heartedly as the tweet currently has over 1K retweets and over 2K likes. YouTube has not officially responded to the tweet, but it is expected that they have taken action and that the accounts will soon be completely recovered.

