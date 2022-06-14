How to win free Superstar Weekend bundle, LOL emote, and other Free Fire MAX rewards for free in India

Free Fire MAX is back with a new Watch to Win event that is scheduled for the month of June 2022. These events are recurring in nature and pop up in the battle royale game quite frequently.

The Watch to Win event tasks players with watching livestreams on the Booyah! application for a specific amount of time which will make them eligible to win exciting rewards. Booyah! is Garena’s own streaming platform where lots of creators post videos and tournaments are streamed. Here's everything players need to know about the newest event.

Free Fire MAX's most recent Watch to Win event detailed

Watch to Win event in Free Fire offers free in-game items to its players (Image via Garena)

The latest Watch to Win event in Free Fire MAX was unveiled today, June 14, 2022. The event will carry on for the entirety of June 2022.

Players will have to watch any livestream for a span of 30 minutes to claim the rewards. Here are some of the prizes that mobile gamers can claim:

Superstar Weekend Bundle

The Claw of Charrua

Conqueror’s Blue

Google Play Vouchers

LOL Emote

Watch to Win event that will conclude after two days (Image via Garena)

Another Watch to Win event is also being held in the battle royale game that will conclude on June 16, 2022. Mobile gamers can watch livestreams for 60 minutes and claim the rewards below:

Phantom Executioner (Bottom)

Dab Emote

Agent Hop

Incubator Voucher

How to win the above rewards in the battle royale game

Booyah! page that players would be redirected to (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Mobile gamers will have to open Free Fire MAX and then tap on the 'Calendar' icon.

Step 2: They will then have to head over to the 'News' section and tap on the 'Boyaah! Watch to Win event.'

Step 3: Players will then have to tap on 'Go To.'

Step 4: Free Fire gamers will now have to sign in once the Booyah! page opens.

Step 5: Users will finally have to watch livestreams for either 30 or 60 minutes to win the rewards mentioned above.

Mobile gamers can also download the Booyah! app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store for free, and then sign in using the account that is linked to their Free Fire MAX account. They can then watch livestreams and become eligible for the rewards.

