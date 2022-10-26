Ignis and Naguara Esports qualify for Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 Bangkok

Ignis Esports displayed an exceptional showing to claim the Free Fire League Closing 2022 LATAM title in dominant fashion. Three out of the eight matches in the Grand Finals were clinched by the Latin American squad. With this victory, the team claimed a spot in the upcoming Free Fire World Series (FFWS): Bangkok Finals and received a total of $53K in prize money.

Naguara Esports emerged as the second-best squad without winning a single match in the Grand Finals, showcasing consistent executions throughout all eight matches. The side also managed to qualify for the FFWS: Bangkok Play-Ins, which is scheduled for November 25.

Free Fire League Closing 2022 Grand Finals summary

FFL Closing Grand Finals rankings (Image via Free Fire)

With the help of three Booyahs and 60 kills, Ignis Esports accumulated 160 points, with an impressive average of 20 points per game. They displayed incredible execution in the opening game, which helped them find their momentum at the start of the Grand Finals. The next three games saw average gameplay from the squad, but they got their momentum back in the fifth match, claiming second place with five kills. Carlos, one of the squad's players, bagged the MVP award in the Finals.

In the sixth match, the team went on the offensive to claim a massive 18-kill victory, presenting mind-blowing gameplay. It was a memorable performance by the team that helped them take the lead in the overall standings. However, their excellent performance didn't stop there, as they won the next game and then secured second place in the final game of the day.

On the other hand, Naguara Esports has had steady performances throughout the event, finishing second in the League and the Grand Finals. Their last two games in the Finals were not as good as the first six, due to which they failed to cross the 100-point mark and registered only 97 points, including 51 kills in the overall leaderboard.

Despite winning two Booyahs, the FFL Closing League toppers Furious Gaming were unable to end their campaign the way they desired. With 93 points, the side only achieved third place and failed to qualify for the FFWS.

Six Karma and God's Plan picked up one Booyah each and came in at fourth and fifth place, with 80 and 75 points respectively.

Top players from Free Fire League Closing 2022 (Image via Garena)

Mineros Esports, the crowned champion of the Free Fire League Opening 2022, had an abysmal performance in the Closing Finals as the team ended up at the bottom of the overall standings. Despite claiming a victory in the second match, they were unable to maintain their performances in the next six matches.

Poll : 0 votes