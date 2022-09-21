Is the Free Fire MAX server down today? OB36 update time for the Indian region

Garena has begun maintenance for the release of Free Fire MAX's newest OB36 update. The latest update will arrive shortly with a plethora of new additions, including maps, characters, and many other required fixes and adjustments to different aspects of the game.

During the ongoing maintenance period, players won't be able to access the game. Upon opening the app, they will receive an error screen stating that the maintenance break will end soon. Once this break is over, players should be able to freely open the game and check out all of its new features.

This article discusses the officially announced maintenance times for the OB36 update and when Free Fire MAX's servers will be active again.

When will Free Fire MAX server go online for the OB36 update?

Developers have released the official timings of the game's maintenance break. Players who try to start up the game between these times won't be able to access any of the game's features. Fans need not worry as they will be able to do so once the maintenance break comes to an end.

The maintenance timeframe is as follows:

Start time: 9:30 am IST (GMT + 5:30)

End time: 5:10 pm IST (GMT + 5:30)

During this time, players will continue to get a maintenance break screen whenever they load up the title.

The rewards as part of the Login After Patch event (Image via Garena

Players who update to the game's latest version will get to receive some exciting rewards. Developers have released a brand new login event in the game, allowing fans to claim various rewards every day they login. Gamers are advised not to miss any of the login rewards as they won't receive them the next day.

Time-limited Diamond Royale Voucher x2 and Weapon Royale Voucher x2 - First-day login

SCAR Gun crate - Second-day login

Time-limited Gold Royale Voucher x1 - Third-day login

MGL140 skin crate - Fourth-day login

Incubator Royale Voucher - Fifth login day

Top features to look out for in the Free Fire MAX OB36 update

The latest Free Fire MAX OB36 update features many add-ons like the new CS season with even more rewards, characters, maps, and many adjustments to weapons, making them more stable to promote fair gameplay.

Dimitri, Laura, D-Bee, Shirou, and Nairi characters received buffs

New ranked Clash Squad Season 15

NeXTerra map available in Clash Squad mode

A system to unlock permanent weapon skins for free

New Treatment Laser Gun and Gloo Melter Grenade

Free Craftland room access

Weapons can be upgraded in the CS store

Revival points changes in Battle Royale mode

Team-Up Bonus

Instant feedback reports

PARAFAL and Plasma guns received buffs

All of these will be available for players to enjoy later today.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far