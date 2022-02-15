List of 53 apps banned with Free Fire in India

It has been a rough few days for the Indian Free Fire community, which was initially rocked by its removal from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. This was followed by the terrible news that it had been placed on the list of 54 banned applications.

According to reports, the applications were barred for security reasons, as has been the case in the past. This has taken gamers by surprise, considering that the game was unscathed by the ban waves that were implemented in 2020.

Users who have been waiting for a response from the developers from the beginning of the recent events have now received Garena's stance. This should, without a doubt, ease the concerns of the players.

List of all applications banned with Free Fire

Along with Free Fire, 53 other applications are banned in the country. A senior journalist confirmed the name, and these are as follows:

Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD

Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera

Equalizer -- Bass Booster & Volume EQ & Virtualizer

Music Player - Music, Mp3 Player

Equalizer Pro - Volume Booster & Bass Booster

Music Plus - MP3 Player

Video Player Media All Format

Music Player - Equalizer & MP3

Volume Booster - Loud Speaker & Sound Booster

Music Player - MP3 Player

CamCard for SalesForce Ent

Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lit

Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

APUS Security HD (Pad Version)

Parallel Space Lite 32 Support

Viva Video Editor - Snack Video Maker with Music

Nice video baidu

Tencent Xriver

Onmyoji Chess

Onmyji Arena

App Lock

Dual Space Lite - Multiple Accounts & Cone App

Dual Space Pro - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner

DualSpace Lite - 32Bit Support

Dual Space - 32Bit Support

Dual Space - 64Bit Support

Dual Space Pro - 32Bit Support

Conquer Online - MMORPG Game

Conquer Online II

Live Weather & Rader - Alerts

Notes - Color Notepad, Notebook

MP3 Cutter - Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter

Voice Recover & Voice Changer

Barcode Scanner - QR Code Scan

Lica Cam - selfie camera app

EVE Echoes

Astracraft

UU Game Booster-network solution for high ping

Extraordinary

Ones

Badlanders

Stick Fight: The Game Mobile

Twilight Pioneers

CuteU: Match With the World

SmallWorld - Enjoy groupchat and video chat

CuteU Pro

FancyU - Video Chat & Meetup

RealU: Go Live, Make Friends

MoonChat: Enjoy Video Chats

RealU Lite -video to live!

Wink: Connect Now

FunChat Meet People Around You

FancyU pro - Instant Meetup through Video chat!

Garena Free Fire – Illuminate

Free Fire Max is not included on the list, which indicates that this version has not been banned at this moment. As a result, gamers can still play it on Android devices while it is not available for download on the Apple App Store.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan