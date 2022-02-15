List of 53 apps banned with Free Fire in India

It has been a rough few days for the Indian Free Fire community, which was initially rocked by its removal from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. This was followed by the terrible news that it had been placed on the list of 54 banned applications.
According to reports, the applications were barred for security reasons, as has been the case in the past. This has taken gamers by surprise, considering that the game was unscathed by the ban waves that were implemented in 2020.
Users who have been waiting for a response from the developers from the beginning of the recent events have now received Garena's stance. This should, without a doubt, ease the concerns of the players.
List of all applications banned with Free Fire
Along with Free Fire, 53 other applications are banned in the country. A senior journalist confirmed the name, and these are as follows:
- Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD
- Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera
- Equalizer -- Bass Booster & Volume EQ & Virtualizer
- Music Player - Music, Mp3 Player
- Equalizer Pro - Volume Booster & Bass Booster
- Music Plus - MP3 Player
- Video Player Media All Format
- Music Player - Equalizer & MP3
- Volume Booster - Loud Speaker & Sound Booster
- Music Player - MP3 Player
- CamCard for SalesForce Ent
- Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lit
- Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
- APUS Security HD (Pad Version)
- Parallel Space Lite 32 Support
- Viva Video Editor - Snack Video Maker with Music
- Nice video baidu
- Tencent Xriver
- Onmyoji Chess
- Onmyji Arena
- App Lock
- Dual Space Lite - Multiple Accounts & Cone App
- Dual Space Pro - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner
- DualSpace Lite - 32Bit Support
- Dual Space - 32Bit Support
- Dual Space - 64Bit Support
- Dual Space Pro - 32Bit Support
- Conquer Online - MMORPG Game
- Conquer Online II
- Live Weather & Rader - Alerts
- Notes - Color Notepad, Notebook
- MP3 Cutter - Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter
- Voice Recover & Voice Changer
- Barcode Scanner - QR Code Scan
- Lica Cam - selfie camera app
- EVE Echoes
- Astracraft
- UU Game Booster-network solution for high ping
- Extraordinary
- Ones
- Badlanders
- Stick Fight: The Game Mobile
- Twilight Pioneers
- CuteU: Match With the World
- SmallWorld - Enjoy groupchat and video chat
- CuteU Pro
- FancyU - Video Chat & Meetup
- RealU: Go Live, Make Friends
- MoonChat: Enjoy Video Chats
- RealU Lite -video to live!
- Wink: Connect Now
- FunChat Meet People Around You
- FancyU pro - Instant Meetup through Video chat!
- Garena Free Fire – Illuminate
Free Fire Max is not included on the list, which indicates that this version has not been banned at this moment. As a result, gamers can still play it on Android devices while it is not available for download on the Apple App Store.