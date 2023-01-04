New Free Fire Faded Wheel offers Innocence Haven Bundle and Divine Vector Bundle (MAX version)

Faded Wheel is one of the popular Luck Royales in Free Fire MAX. The majority of the game’s community prefers this to the other options since it ensures specific prizes after a certain number of spins.

Garena added the Divine Angels Faded Wheel to the game today (4 January 2023). The event features two fantastic costume bundles as its primary prizes and will run for a duration of one week. Interested users can spend their in-game currency to get the two costumes along with other rewards. More details about the Faded Wheel are provided below.

New Divine Angels Faded Wheel added to Free Fire MAX

Divine Angels Faded Wheel is the latest addition to Luck Royales in Free Fire MAX, and it offers players enticing and exclusive rewards. As with every previous Faded Wheel, there are a total of 10 distinct items available, and gamers must remove two from the reward pool before they begin making spins.

Once they have removed the two unwanted items, they can spin the wheel by spending diamonds. Any items that users receive will be grayed out, so they are guaranteed to get both bundles within eight spins.

Rules of the event (Image via Garena)

The first spin will cost nine diamonds, and the cost of each subsequent spin is as follows:

2nd spin: 19 diamonds

3rd spin: 39 diamonds

4th spin: 69 diamonds

5th spin: 99 diamonds

6th spin: 149 diamonds

7th spin: 199 diamonds

8th spin: 499 diamonds

Players will be able to win all eight special awards for a total of 1,082 diamonds. Here is a list of the rewards available in the new Faded Wheel of Free Fire MAX:

Rewards available in the Faded Wheel:

Innocence Haven Bundle

Cube Fragment

VALENTINES Weapon Loot Crate

Night Scouter Loot Box

Impossibles (Top)

Divine Vector Bundle

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry: 28 February 2023)

Artificial Intelligence Weapon Loot Crate

Priestess’ Fox Surfboard

Impossibles (Bottom)

Steps to access Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX

Access the Faded Wheel by following the steps below (Image via Garena)

You can follow the steps below to access the Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX and get your hands on two exclusive costume bundles:

Step 1: Open the game on your mobile device and tap on the 'Luck Royale' icon once you're in the lobby.

Step 2: After the Luck Royale section opens up, you should select the 'Divine Angels' Faded Wheel by clicking on the option on the left side of your screen.

Step 3: You'll have to remove the two items that you don't want from the reward pool. You can then start spinning the wheel.

Those with adequate diamonds should spend it on the event because bundles like these are usually more expensive in the store.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

