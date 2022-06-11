New Free Fire MAX emote store: How to get Shattered Reality, Mind It, and more

Emotes in Free Fire MAX are the perfect way for players to express themselves. From asserting dominance to mocking opponents, the battle royale title has all forms of emotes with its regularly expanding collection.
Although a few emotes are directly available in the store for purchase, many are released and only available through events like Emote Party. However, due to players’ demand, the developers have added more emotes to the Free Fire MAX India server store.
Garena offers new motes in Free Fire MAX India server store
The busy developer has launched many new bundles in the store over the past week. Today, they have added a handful of previously accessible emotes to the Free Fire MAX store, offering numerous attractive options.
A list of new emotes added to the store includes:
- Greetings – 199 diamonds
- Switching Steps emote – 199 diamonds
- Battle in Style – 199 diamonds
- Shattered Reality – 599 diamonds
- Mind It – 599 diamonds
- Burnt BBQ – 599 diamonds
While the Greetings emote was available for free as part of the Diwali Party event back in 2021, the Switching Steps emote was provided for free during the Holi celebrations. The Battle in Style emote was released for free on the Indian server as part of the login event.
The remaining three emotes were top-up events released throughout the previous years. Similar to older emotes, these were even offered for free as gamers had to purchase a particular number of diamonds.
Other emotes available in the store
- Top DJ – 599 diamonds
- Shimmy – 399 diamonds
- One-Finger Pushup – 399 diamonds
- Top Scorer – 399 diamonds
- Sii – 399 diamonds
- The Victor – 399 diamonds
- Bhangra – 399 diamonds
- Bring It On – 399 diamonds
- Kongfu – 399 diamonds
- Death glare – 399 diamonds
- LOL – 399 diamonds
- Party Dance – 399 diamonds
- Threaten – 399 diamonds
- Dangerous Game – 399 diamonds
- Baby Shark – 399 diamonds
- Hello – 199 diamonds
- Applause – 199 diamonds
- Dab – 199 diamonds
- Arm Wave – 199 diamonds
Steps to purchase emote from store
Step 1: Users should open Free Fire MAX and the store by clicking on the icon on the left side of the screen.
Step 2: Next, they can select the Collection tab and click on the emote option.
A long list of available emotes will appear on the screen.
Step 3: Players can select the emote and tap the purchase button. A dialog box will appear, asking them to confirm the selection, after which the diamonds will be deducted, and they will receive the emote.
Individuals can also use the discount coupon, if they possess one, and cross the threshold.