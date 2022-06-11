New Free Fire MAX emote store: How to get Shattered Reality, Mind It, and more

Emotes in Free Fire MAX are the perfect way for players to express themselves. From asserting dominance to mocking opponents, the battle royale title has all forms of emotes with its regularly expanding collection.

Although a few emotes are directly available in the store for purchase, many are released and only available through events like Emote Party. However, due to players’ demand, the developers have added more emotes to the Free Fire MAX India server store.

Garena offers new motes in Free Fire MAX India server store

The busy developer has launched many new bundles in the store over the past week. Today, they have added a handful of previously accessible emotes to the Free Fire MAX store, offering numerous attractive options.

A list of new emotes added to the store includes:

New emotes have been added to the store of Free Fire MAX India server (Image via Garena)

Greetings – 199 diamonds

Switching Steps emote – 199 diamonds

Battle in Style – 199 diamonds

Shattered Reality – 599 diamonds

Mind It – 599 diamonds

Burnt BBQ – 599 diamonds

While the Greetings emote was available for free as part of the Diwali Party event back in 2021, the Switching Steps emote was provided for free during the Holi celebrations. The Battle in Style emote was released for free on the Indian server as part of the login event.

The remaining three emotes were top-up events released throughout the previous years. Similar to older emotes, these were even offered for free as gamers had to purchase a particular number of diamonds.

Other emotes available in the store

Here is a list of all the other emotes available in the store (Image via Garena)

Top DJ – 599 diamonds

Shimmy – 399 diamonds

One-Finger Pushup – 399 diamonds

Top Scorer – 399 diamonds

Sii – 399 diamonds

The Victor – 399 diamonds

Bhangra – 399 diamonds

Bring It On – 399 diamonds

Kongfu – 399 diamonds

Death glare – 399 diamonds

LOL – 399 diamonds

Party Dance – 399 diamonds

Threaten – 399 diamonds

Dangerous Game – 399 diamonds

Baby Shark – 399 diamonds

Hello – 199 diamonds

Applause – 199 diamonds

Dab – 199 diamonds

Arm Wave – 199 diamonds

Steps to purchase emote from store

Step 1: Users should open Free Fire MAX and the store by clicking on the icon on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: Next, they can select the Collection tab and click on the emote option.

A long list of available emotes will appear on the screen.

Gamers will have to confirm their purchase to get the respective emote (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can select the emote and tap the purchase button. A dialog box will appear, asking them to confirm the selection, after which the diamonds will be deducted, and they will receive the emote.

Individuals can also use the discount coupon, if they possess one, and cross the threshold.

