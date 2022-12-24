New Free Fire MAX Winterland Top-Up provides free Gloo Wall, backpack, and more

The second iteration of Winterland Top-Up is finally available in Free Fire MAX. This has arrived shortly after the completion of the previous event and features three top-up thresholds, with each option offering attractive cosmetic items at no additional cost.

Among the items up for grabs are an Artifact rarity backpack skin, an epic pet skin, and a rare Gloo Wall skin. Interested players will have to purchase a specified number of diamonds during this event to obtain these items free of cost. Read on for more details about this event and its rewards.

A new top-up event kicks off for Free Fire MAX's Indian server

Top-up events have been a regular part of Free Fire MAX, and are constantly added to the game every now and then. The brand new Winterland top-up event kicked off on December 24, 2022, and will remain active until December 29, 2022.

During this time period, you have the option to obtain multiple free rewards from it. The diamond purchase requirements for the ongoing top-up event are as follows:

Requirements of the current event (Image via Garena)

Purchase 100 diamonds to get a free Fullmetal Lightning Backpack

Purchase 300 diamonds to get a free Pet Skin: Glamstar Beanie

Purchase 500 diamonds to get a free Gloo Wall – Frozen Platinum

The three requirements of the ongoing top-up event are successive in nature, which means that any diamond purchase will count towards all three requirements. Hence, a top-up of 500 diamonds will be sufficient for all three event requirements and their rewards. This essentially makes these event rewards free, since you don't have to spend any diamonds to obtain them.

Steps to complete a top-up in Free Fire MAX

You can follow the steps below to purchase diamonds in Free Fire MAX and complete the requirements for this urrent top-up event:

Step 1: After loading up the game, tap on the 'Diamond' icon to access the top-up center.

Step 2: The top-up options will then appear on your screen, and you can choose your preferred option. Ideally, you should opt for the INR 400 (520 diamonds) option to fulfill this event's three requirements in one go.

All of the different options present are:

Price of diamonds in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

100 diamonds at INR 80

310 diamonds at INR 250

520 diamonds at INR 400

1060 diamonds at INR 800

2180 diamonds at INR 1600

5600 diamonds at INR 4000

Step 3: Finally, you must complete the purchase by using a required payment method. Shortly after, Garena will credit diamonds into your account balance.

Since the event only requires the purchase of 500 diamonds, a higher purchase will reduce the value for money factor. Once the purchase takes place without any errors, you can proceed to claim your rewards.

Step 4: Head over to the ongoing 'Winterland' top-up event and redeem the rewards by clicking on their respective "Claim" buttons.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes