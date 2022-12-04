New Incubator starts in Free Fire MAX, featuring Enflamed Terror, and Enflamed Immortal Bundle

In the past, Free Fire MAX Incubators have been the source of attractive cosmetics, including outfits and gun skins. Thus, they are still viewed with the same degree of enthusiasm even today. Garena releases a new Incubator every few days, with the new one going live today.

It features two exclusive bundles as the prize – Enflamed Terror Bundle and Enflamed Immortal Bundle. You will have to spend diamonds and collect sufficient materials to redeem these outfits through the new Luck Royale's exchange section.

New Incubator starts in Free Fire MAX Indian server

A new Incubator started on Free Fire MAX Indian server on November 4, 2022. This iteration will only offer attractive rewards for the next ten days. A single spin in this Incubator costs 40 diamonds, and a pack of five spins will set them back by 180 diamonds.

You will receive one item from the prize pool randomly. It would be best if you collected enough Ruby Tokens and Evolution Stone to redeem the bundle.

The prize pool includes the following:

The prize pool of the new event (Image via Garena)

Ruby Token

Evolution Stone

Avalanche Abyss Badge

Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate

Lucky Shirt Loot Crate

100x Memory Fragment (Kenta)

SCAR – Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate

Pet Food

Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate

Lucky Pants Crate

Bonfire

Valentines Weapon Loot Crate

There is no guarantee of obtaining a particular reward. You will have to spend tons of diamonds to collect them. Subsequently, these may be traded for the following items:

Enflamed Terror Bundle: 1x Ruby Token + 3x Evolution Stone

Enflamed Immortal Bundle: 1x Ruby Token + 3x Evolution Stone

Steps to make spins and receive rewards from the new Free Fire MAX Incubator

You may follow the guide given in the following section to receive rewards from the newly added Incubator in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Access your Free Fire MAX account and select the Incubator option from the Luck Royale section.

Select the new Incubator from the menu on the left (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Incubator from the menu on the left to access the event interface.

Make spins to receive rewards from the Incubator (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Make the preferred number of spins using diamonds. You will have to confirm the purchase to receive the rewards.

Step 4: After accumulating enough materials, click on the exchange button at the center of the Incubator.

Select the desired option (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Click on the appropriate bundle and press the exchange button. Confirm the exchange to receive the outfit of your choice.

Individuals may have to spend between a few hundred and a few thousand diamonds to acquire the outfit. Thus, only those with sufficient spare diamonds should engage in this Luck Royale.

