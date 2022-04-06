Official Free Fire India YouTube channel hacked and renamed

Following the recent ban, a string of bad news continues, and, much to the dismay of fans in India, the official YouTube channel of Free Fire for the country has been hacked. This has left the game's entire community extremely worried.

Essentially, the developers post a wide range of content on the channel, informing players about new events and updates. On top of the regular one, the Esports channel has also been hacked and renamed.

YouTube channels of Free Fire India were hacked and renamed

It has been discovered that the two main Free Fire India channels have been hacked.

This is the message that shows up on the screens of the player (Image via YouTube)

The primary one – Free Fire India Official, which has over 11 million subscribers, doesn't even show up upon searching for it on YouTube. If users access it via a link, the following will show up:

"This channel is not available."

On the contrary, the esports channel of the game has been renamed 'Cardano Official,' and players will be able to find videos based on the same attached. For those who are unfamiliar with the term, Cardano is a public blockchain platform.

This is the content appearing on the official Esports channel of the game (Image via YouTube)

Additionally, if gamers go ahead and visit the 'Video' and 'Playlist' sections, they will be unable to locate any content and will instead get the following notice shown on their screens: "This channel has no videos."

This channel has no videos is the message that shows up (Image via YouTube)

Fans need not worry, as YouTube will take action to restore the channel to its previous state in the coming hours. After that, players will likely be able to consume the content as usual.

Another thing to note is that the official channel of Free Fire Bangladesh has also been taken down, similarly to the Indian one and cannot be found on the platform.

Note: The game is banned in India and gamers from the country are advised not to play it.

