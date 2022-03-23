Official Free Fire OB33 update APK release date and expected time for all regions

One of the primary causes for the growth and expansion of Free Fire in recent years has been the introduction of new updates. The developers release updates every few months to keep gamers engaged.

After a lengthy period of anticipation, the OB33 iteration of the game will be available soon. It will bring significant improvements, completely altering the experience for the players.

Disclaimer: As Free Fire is banned in India, users should avoid playing and installing it on their devices.

APK release date and expected time of Free Fire OB33 update

As already known, the update will be made available today, i.e., 23 March, and users will be able to download it a few hours into the maintenance break, i.e., around 10:30 am IST and 11:30 am IST (considering that the maintenance begins at 9:30 am IST).

Here are the estimated times for the release of the update in the various regions:

Indonesia – Between 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm

– Between 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm Japan – Between 2:30 pm and 3:30 pm

– Between 2:30 pm and 3:30 pm Brazil – Between 2:30 am to 3:30 am (Sao Paulo)

– Between 2:30 am to 3:30 am (Sao Paulo) Europe – Between 6:30 am and 7:30 am (CET)

– Between 6:30 am and 7:30 am (CET) Nepal – Between 10:45 am and 11:45 am

– Between 10:45 am and 11:45 am England – Between 5:30 am and 6:30 am

– Between 5:30 am and 6:30 am USA – Between 1:30 am and 2:30 am (New York time)

Individuals will not be able to access the servers after installing the updated version on their devices until the entire maintenance to transition to the OB33 patch gets completed. It is expected to end between 5:00 pm IST and 6:00 pm IST.

Link System will be one of the important changes being incorporated with the update (Image via Garena)

Following that, players will be able to experience all of Free Fire OB33's new features. Here are a few of the major ones:

Ability changes for multiple characters (Rafael, Nikita, A124, and Steffie) Weapon balancing and introduction of a new weapon - G36 Start of new Clash Squad Season Credit System Link system (providing free characters to players) Kenta character with a special ability - Swordsman's Wrath

Note: The developers specify no exact time regarding the update's release, and the one mentioned above is just an estimate based on previous versions.

Edited by Siddharth Satish