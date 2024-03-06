Snapdragon Free Fire Pro Series 2024 SEA Finals: Teams, dates, Mobile Masters slots, and more

The Challenge Finals of the Snapdragon Free Fire Pro Series SEA are scheduled for March 9, 2024, and March 10, 2024, at the Samyan Mitrtown Event Hall, Bangkok. A total of 12 Southeast Asian teams will compete for the six slots in the Mobile Masters 2024. The participants will contest in 16 matches across the two days of this ultimate stage. The tournament also has a prize pool of $60K.

In the Group Stage, 18 teams battled each other, with the top six progressing to the Challenge Finals. The remaining 12 teams competed in the Play-Ins to secure the six spots in this upcoming round, while the bottom six faced elimination.

These 12 top clubs will now clash in Bangkok to reach the first international tournament of the year.

Qualified teams for Snapdragon Free Fire Pro Series SEA Challenge Finals

Here are the 12 teams that have occupied their seats in the Snapdragon Free Fire Pro Series 2024 SEA Finals:

CGGG Buriram United Esports ONIC Olympus Thorrad Attack All Around RRQ Kazu JV Esports P Esports Team Flash POCO Star Todak Reverse Red

CGGG from Thailand were the best-performing team in the Group Stage. They recently secured the runner-up position in the FFWS Spring 2024 Thailand and are expected to be a top contender for the SPS SEA trophy.

Buriram United are arguably the strongest Free Fire team in the world. They previously competed under the Evos Esports’ banner and are two-time world champions. Their main goal is to maintain their dominance in the ongoing SPS event.

ONIC Olympus from Indonesia recently won their regional FFWS Spring Tournament. They were also phenomenal in the SPS Group Stage and secured third place there.

Attack All Around from Thailand have proven themselves many times in the past few years. They were the Free Fire World Series 2021 Sentosa champions. The team will try their hardest to win the SPS SEA event and qualify for the Mobile Masters 2024.

RRQ Kazu from Indonesia and Team Flash from Vietnam will be looking for their respectable spots in the event. Both the squads were inconsistent in the previous stages. Similarly, JV Esports and Poco Star struggled in many of their matches in the previous two rounds. Their main objective will be to earn their spots in the Free Fire Mobile Masters.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.