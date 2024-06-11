Team Solid, Miners, and LOUD qualified for Free Fire Esports World Cup 2024 Riyadh

With the completion of the Group Stage of the FFWS Brazil, Team Solid, Miners.gg, and LOUD have confirmed their spots in the Free Fire Esports World Cup 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Fluxo had already booked their seat in that mega competition after securing second place in the Snapdragon Pro Series, which was held earlier this year. These four teams will represent Brazil in the World Cup.

Team Solid was remarkable in the Group Stage, ensuring prime position to their hand. The club amassed 1402 points in their eight-week-long battle. The team played brilliantly, especially in the third, fifth, and seventh weeks. They will strive to continue their mesmerizing journey in the upcoming phases of the FFWS as well as the Free Fire World Cup.

Fluxo registered second place in the Group Stage with 1310 points and took 25 Booyahs, the most by any squad there. The organization, co-owned by former Free Fire athlete Nobru, maintained their consistency throughout the initial phase. The lineup’s best performance came in the third week, where they topped the weekly leaderboard.

Overall standings of Free Fire World Series 2024 Brazil group stage

These 18 teams fought in the Group Stage and will play in Phase Two for the 12 spots in the Grand Finals. Here are the overall standings:

Team Solid - 1402 points Fluxo - 1310 points Miners.gg - 1306 points LOUD - 1259 points Pain Gaming - 1202 points MIBR - 1202 points INCO Gaming - 955 points Alfa 34 - 915 points Influence Rage - 895 points E1 Esports - 883 points Flamengo Esports - 859 points Corunthians - 809 points Antisocial Team - 806 points Magic Squad - 770 points Jacobina EC - 737 points INTZ - 718 points Tec Toy Cripz - 652 points LOS - 541 points

Miners.gg earned third spot with 1306 points, while popular firm LOUD obtained fourth rank to their name. These two teams also delivered stunning performances and reached the World Cup of 2024.

Pain Gaming gained fifth position with 1202 points but unfortunately didn’t get a spot in the upcoming mega international competition. They will look to play well in the Phase Two and Grand Finals stages of FFWS Brazil. MIBR and INCO Gaming were sixth and seventh, respectively, in the Group Stage.

Popular organization Influence Rage finished ninth in the chart, followed by E1 and Flamengo Esports. Corinthians came in 12th position and was inconsistent during the Group Stage of the Free Fire World Series. Magic Squad and INTZ ended up in the 14th and 16th spots, respectively.

