Team Vareniki crowned champions of Free Fire All Stars 2021 EMEA Battle Royale

The Battle Royale mode of the Free Fire All Stars EMEA 2021 concluded with Team Vareniki from Russia emerging as champions. They also won $10,000 in prize money.

Team Vareniki topped the overall standings with 37 kills and 84 points. In the day's last match, they came out on top against Team Spaghetti. The crown was in Spaghetti's hands until the fifth match, but they faltered in the final game to lose. They scored 80 points with 38 kills.

With 70 points and 29 kills, Team Shawarma from MENA took third place.

Free Fire All Stars EMEA standings

The Free Fire All Stars EMEA Battle Royale overall standings

First up was the classic map of Bermuda, won by Baklawa from MENA with nine kills and followed by Team Couscous with seven frags. Despite being eliminated early, Team Spaghetti finished third with nine eliminations.

It was Team Vareniki who won the second match with nine frags on the desert map of Kalahari. An RU team named Pancakes finished second with eight frags.

The third match played on Purgatory was again won by Team Vareniki with a whopping 17 eliminations, followed by Team Spaghetti with six kills. Team Draniki played passively to secure third place.

Following the third match, Team Vareniki was leading the overall points table with 61 points. With 39 and 36 kills, respectively, Team Spaghetti and Team Couscous were second and third.

With 11 kills, Team Shawarma won the fourth match, followed by Team Spaghetti with 12 eliminations. Team Spaghetti scored 21 points in the game to take second place in the overall standings and reduce the deficit on the leaderboard.

Team Pancakes won the fifth match with ten frags. Team Spaghetti finished third with 14 points and edged Team Vareniki, who earned seven points to claim first place in overall rankings.

The final match of the day was won by Team Vareniki thanks to four frags, resulting in them topping the points table. Team Baklawa ultimately topped the game with 13 frags.

The Free Fire All Stars Americas

There will be one final Free Fire All Stars in 2021 from the Americas region, and it will take place on August 6th and August 8th.

