“The ban's impact is visible": Bright Fox on Free Fire ban in India

Games like Free Fire and PUBG Mobile have provided a significant platform to numerous gamers who wish to make it big in content creation and livestreaming. Consequently, during the past few years, the Indian audience has seen the rise of many gamers who have made a name for themselves in the esports community or livestreaming platforms.

Bright Fox, with more than 28K followers and 734K views on Loco, is a well-known Free Fire streamer who has been successful in garnering plenty of views and has seen significant growth on the platform. Hailing from the Keralite community, Bright Fox has clicked with Malayalam speakers and, over time, has found a niche audience that enjoy her content.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Esports, this up-and-coming creator spoke about her career and popularity within the community.

"Trolls are a positive thing, but...": Free Fire streamer Bright Fox on dealing with trolls and hate

Q: What can fans expect from you in the coming days as a streamer?

Bright Fox: They can expect more reaction videos and more engagement from my side.

Q: As a successful content creator, how do you feel about the ban on Free Fire and how has the game affected the community as a whole and your work in particular?

Bright Fox: The ban's impact is visible, and the retention rate is very high because most of my viewers are mobile gamers. They want to watch more mobile games like Free Fire being played. In general, this implies that fans want their favorite streamers to stream more mobile games. The retention rate gets negatively affected when I stream PC games. You can also see such changes within the community.

Q: Content creation and streaming are seen with skepticism due to their instability. How did your family support you during your initial days? Also, how has your view changed after you found success?

Bright Fox: Fortunately, my family has been strongly supporting me since the beginning. Since I'm a working woman, I have to manage my work, streaming, gaming, and everything else. My family didn't have any problem with the work schedule and is still supporting me to this day, which is the only reason I have made it so far.

Q: The public adores Free Fire content creators, but unfortunately, the community also has many trolls and haters. How do you control all of these factors when you stream?

Bright Fox: My channel grows because of trolls. Whenever I stream or play some game, they will find some loophole to troll me. For me, trolls are a positive thing, but hate comments affect me a lot as a girl gamer. Nevertheless, on the flip side, I love trolls because I am getting "reach" out of them.

Q: You have a massive fan following across social media. Do you have any messages for the fans who aren't active on any social media platform?

Bright Fox: I will say that they should keep loving me. The level I have reached today is only because of the fans' love and support, Therefore, I ask my fans to keep loving me.

Q: What is your favorite character, pet, and weapon in Free Fire?

Bright Fox: Chrono is my favorite character, and I love the Falcon pet. In my opinion, the MP5 is the best weapon.

Q: Who is your favorite content creator and streamer?

Bright Fox: Since I am from the Keralite community, my pick for the best streamer is Eagle Gaming, while my favorite content creator will be Kaztro.

Q: Which is your favorite Indian esports organization?

Bright Fox: For Free Fire, it would have to be Total Gaming. As for other choices, I also love Team SouL and Galaxy Racer.

Q: Who is your favorite co-player while playing Free Fire and GTA RP?

Bright Fox: I have so many favorites in GTA RP, but this character is Ashan, my best co-player. On the other hand, for Free Fire, it's Moto, who is like my best friend.

Q: Any upcoming mobile game that you're eagerly waiting for?

Bright Fox: Valorant Mobile.

Q: Would you like to give a piece of advice to the upcoming content creators and streamers?

Bright Fox: Keep working hard. This always pays off alongside consistency.

