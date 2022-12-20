PUBG Mobile 2.3 (global) APK download link and detailed steps

It has been over a month since Tencent Games rolled out the 2.3 patch update for almost every version of PUBG Mobile, barring BGMI. Fans welcomed plenty of new content to the game, including the Lionel Messi Collaboration, football-themed items, modes, revamped Aftermath, gameplay improvements, weapon adjustments, and many more.

The update is already available for Android and iOS on the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and other brand-specific authorized application stores (only for AOS).

Besides the virtual stores, Tencent Games has also updated the APK download links on the game's official website, so players can install PUBG Mobile without much hassle.

The following section will explore the official download link and detailed installation procedure for PUBG Mobile 2.3 (global) APK.

PUBG Mobile global 2.3: Official download link and installation procedure for latest version of APK file

PUBG Mobile 2.3 became available for everyone on November 17, 2022 (Image via Discord)

The global 2.3 patch started rolling out on November 15, 2022, and everyone, regardless of Android or iOS, got the update within two days, i.e., on November 17. Other than the application store, developers have also updated the download link for the official APK file, which is given as follows:

Players can tap on the link to initiate the download of the APK file of size 1.1 GB. However, if readers want to be extra careful with direct download links, they can visit the game's official website and quickly get the latest APK file version.

How to download the APK via official website? (Image via Krafton / Tencent Games)

Here's how one can get their hands on the official download link(s) via the PUBG Mobile website and install the APK file:

Step 1: Use the link "https://www.pubgmobile.com/en-US" to open the game's official website.

Step 2: You can find the download link(s) on the website's homepage.

The website shows just one link in some regions; in others, one can spot two links for APK files. You can find all three types of download links here:

The only link showcased on the official websites in some regions:

Tap here to initiate the download of the APK file of size 541 MB.

Pick your desired APK file variant to download (Image via Krafton / Tencent Games)

Download links for HD and low-spec variants showcased on websites on other servers:

HD-graphics version: 1.1 GB - Link

1.1 GB - Link Low-spec variant: 559 MB - Link

Step 3: After ensuring you have a stable internet connection (preferably Wi-Fi), download the APK file using any of the links mentioned above.

Step 4: Install the file after the download concludes.

You can allow the installation from unknown sources if the device prompts. However, if the APK isn't installed due to a parsing error, you will have to download the app again after deleting the previously downloaded files.

Step 5: Launch the application after installation and download additional update files.

Step 6: Download the resource packs, if any.

Step 7: Restart PUBG Mobile and log in using your desired alternative.

After setting up an Android emulator, you can follow the same method to install the PUBG Mobile global 2.3 version on your PC.

