Top 3 fraggers from Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter Grand Finals

The Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter is finally over. The tournament was a well-fought event at the end of which Chemin Esports came out on top. Despite not winning any Booyahs in the finals, their aggressive gameplay and consistent placement points blew the competition away.

Total Gaming started cold but came back strongly in the final game to claim the second spot. GodLike Esports and Nigma Galaxy managed to hold on to their third and fourth places, respectively.

Chemin Esports won ₹15 lakhs from the ₹35 lakhs prize pool, while Total Gaming took home ₹7.5 lakhs.

There were also some impressive displays from the pros at this event, discussed below.

Pros with most kills at the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter finals

3) Chemin Esports Swastik

The backbone of team Chemin Esports was the third-highest fragger with 11 kills. His all-around gameplay helped his team adapt quickly to the conditions.

His kill contribution amounted to 30 percent of the side's frags in the finals. Swastik was also the MVP of the Free Fire City Open 2021.

2) Total Gaming Mafia

TG star player Mafia was the second-highest fragger in the finals with 13 eliminations. He contributed a total of 45% of the team's kills.

Total Gaming has made a fiery start to the year, winning three minor/unofficial tournaments and coming 1st runners-up in one, excluding the Pro League. As the defending champions of the FFPL, they narrowly missed securing the trophy this time around.

1) Chemin Esports Radhe Thakor

The highest fragger of the finals was the rising champion, Radhe Thakor, with 15 kills in six matches. His K/D ratio was around 2.5, and he contributed to 40% of his team's overall eliminations.

Radhe Thakor was also the top fragger in both the group stage and the Winter Invitational of the FFPL.

Garena has announced the first-ever event of 2022, the FFIC 2022 Spring, which will start soon. Registration for the event will begin on 7 February, and the prize pool on offer will be around ₹1 crore.

Edited by Ravi Iyer