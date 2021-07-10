Top 5 players from Free Fire Pro League Summer 2021 Week 2

The second week of the Free Fire Pro League India 2021 Summer came to an end recently. Team Elite led the overall standings with 200 points and 88 kills, having secured five Booyahs.

Following them closely in second place were 4 Unknown with 194 points, 90 kills, and three Booyahs. Team Chaos stands third with 70 kills and 168 points.

Week 2 of the Free Fire Pro League saw many interesting plays coming from numerous players of different teams.

Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer overall standings after Week 2

Five best players from Free Fire Pro League Week 2

5) Mr.Game (S8UL Esports): Mr.Game from S8UL Esports finds a place in the top five performing players of Week 2. He performed exceptionally well throughout the week, securing nine kills.

The gamer was also awarded MVP of the last game of Day 4. His contribution has significantly helped his team secure a place in the top five in the overall leaderboards.

4) Nivesh (Team Captains): Nivesh from Team Captains has proven to be an instrumental player for his team, clutching many important fights for them.

He secured ten frags while dishing out 5862 HP damage to opponents. Nivesh's efforts have helped Team Captains secured 7th place at the end of Week 2.

3) RDP (Team Elite): RDP from Team Elie also performed quite well during the second week. The player popped off, securing 16 kills to his name while dealing total damage of 5239.

His efforts have helped Team Elite hold their top spot post Week 2.

2) Killer (Team Elite): Another player from Team Elite, killer features in the top five players for Week 2. Like his teammate RDP, killer also had 16 kills in the week, although he dealt slightly greater damage of 5756 HP.

Killer also secured the MVP title in the second game of Day 1.

1) Vasiyo (Galaxy Racer): Vasiyo stands at the top of the list of performers of Week 2. He played exceptionally throughout the week, displaying tremendous skill and game sense.

He was awarded the Week 2 MVP title as he secured 20 frags in 12 matches while dealing total damage of 6139. His KPM ratio stood at an impressive 1.67 as he helped his team secure 5th place in the overall leaderboards.

The third week of the Free Fire Pro League will start today and will be streamed on the official YouTube and Booyah channels of Free Fire official from 6 PM onwards. It would be interesting to see which team captures the title in this ultimate showdown.

