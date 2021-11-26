Top 5 teams to watch in Free Fire Asia Championship 2021: Grand Finals 

The Finals of the Free Fire Asia Championship (FFAC) 2021 will take place on November 28. Twelve of the best teams in the Asian region will compete for the Asian trophy and $400k in prize money.

Top 7 teams have directly qualified for the finals, while the top 5 teams qualified from FFAC play-ins.

Top 5 teams to watch out for in Free Fire Asia Championship Grand Finals

5) HQ Esports

The Vietnamese bigshot is also one of the fan-favorites going into the finals. They came in second place in the Free Fire League Winter and dominated the FFAC Play-Ins. It will be star player Neo's performance in this tournament that determines how well they will do.

4) Team Elite

The champion of the Free Fire India Championship 2021, is not only one of the top teams in India but of the South Asian region. Their talent is demonstrated by podium finishes in more than five major events. The roster has also been signed by Orangutan Esports recently and will be the only hope for Indian fans.

3) Blacklist International

The MCP Major Season 2 champions are definitely a team to look out for, having performed well in recent regional tournaments. The team won the MCP Major season 2 and also came in 3rd in Major season 1.

2) Evos Divine

Indonesia Masters Spring and Fall 2021 champion Evos Divine is one of the favorites going into the event. They were also among the top five performers in the Continental Series Asia 2020. The team did not do as well as expected in the World Series and will be looking to improve in this tournament.

1) Burst the Sky

The Vietnamese champions have been on fire recently. They defeated HQ Esports twice this year to win the Vietnamese championship. It will be fascinating to watch how they fare against other Asian behemoths this time.

Hotshot Esports of Pakistan and Thailand's e-Arena will also compete as the dark horses in the Free Fire tournament. They are new to the international stage but have the potential to surprise many with their performance.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the author.

Edited by R. Elahi