Top 5 teams to watch in Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall Grand Finals

The Grand Finals of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall will begin on 17 October. The top 12 teams of the country will compete in a best-of-six round to determine a champion.

The tournament features a massive prize pool of 75 Lakhs INR. The top four teams will also qualify for the Free Fire Asia Championship.

Five teams worth a glance at Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall Finals

5) Total Gaming

Total Gaming Esports can never be dismissed as a contender for the crown. The fan-favorite has risen to prominence during significant occasions and recently won the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer.

Delete, the top fragger in the Pro League finals, will be crucial to their championship aspirations. Total Gaming, India's most prominent gaming YouTuber, is the owner of the team.

4) Galaxy Racer

The team has lately undergone considerable changes, with new players being recruited. During the League Stages of the FFIC, the reigning champions had the most points.

Their consistency makes them one of the favorites to win the championship. Vasiyo is one of the top IGLs on the scene, and it will be intriguing to watch how he performs in the finals.

3) 4 Unknown

4 Unknown won the Free Fire Titan Invitational in January

This year, the team has already won the Free Fire Open Season 1 and Free Fire Titan Invitational: Battle Royale. They were also a standout squad in the Pro League and the League Stages of the Pro Series.

Radhe Thakur is in top form and will be a player to keep an eye on in the finals.

2) Team Elite

One of the most popular teams on the circuit, Team Elite, has not won a major tournament this year. However, their consistent performance has helped them achieve five podium finishes in major Free Fire events.

Despite being in excellent form, star players Iconic and Pahadi need to perform their best to win the tournament.

1) Blind Esports

They have been the best-performing team in the past few months. After winning the Free Fire City Open 2021, they also won the Booyah League. The team also topped the League Stages of the Pro Series and India Championship.

The roster led by Nivesh was acquired by GodLike Esports a few days back.

Note: This article reflects the writer's views.

