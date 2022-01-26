Top 5 teams to watch in Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) 2021 Winter Grand Finals 

The Grand Finals of Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) 2021 Winter is scheduled for 30 January. The league stages saw the elimination of several marquee teams, including Orangutan Elite and Desi Gamers.

The top 12 finalists will compete over six matches for the prized trophy and a massive prize pool of 35 lakhs. Additionally, the top 6 teams from the finals will secure their slots in the FFIC 2022 Spring League stage.

Top five teams to watch out for in FFPL 2021 Winter Finals

Before the finals, let’s take a look at the top contender for the title.

5. GodLike Esports

The team didn't have the best start in 2022, as they had an average run in FFPL league stages. Nevertheless, nobody can deny that the squad is among the best in the country and has the ability to rebound from anything.

4. TSM-FTX

TSM's performance in the league stage was below par, as they placed ninth. The team, however, has been playing well in the past few weeks. With two new players on board, their fortunes can change and they can win the trophy this time.

3. Nigma Galaxy

The team, led by star player Vasiyo, looks good after changes in the lineup. Golden, who joined their squad recently, will strengthen their team. Nigma performed inherently well in the league stages by securing third place in the league stages of FFPL.

2. Total Gaming Esports

Owned by India's biggest gaming YouTuber, Total Gaming, the squad is one of the fan favorites going into the finals. The addition of two new players to the roster has given the team a fresh start before the finals. By performing well in the finals, the team hopes to defend its Pro League title.

1. Chemin Esports

The team has been in fine form for quite some time. They have won two minor events in the last two months and have been the first runners-up in four events. The team also had a good league stage as they secured second place, where their star player, Radhe Thakor, emerged as the MVP.

