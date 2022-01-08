Top 5 teams to watch in Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) 2021 Winter League Stage

The Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter League Stage commences on 8 January. The three-week-long phase will see 18 teams fighting for glory and a Grand Finals berth.

There will be amateur and professional sides at the event, so readers can check out the top contenders heading into the big show.

Five teams to watch at the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter League Stage

5) Nigma Galaxy

Formerly known as Galaxy Racer, the team is led by star player Vasiyo. They had a mixed 2021, winning the FFIC Spring 2021, but then had a significant drop in performance.

They made some roster changes in August, with three new players joining the team and three leaving. This competition will be crucial for the squad because they have had ample time to develop player synergy.

4) Chemin Esports

Chemin Esports signed the famed 4 Unknown roster in October. Since then, the team has won two smaller competitions and placed on the podium in several more.

Radhe Thakur, the team's captain, will have a lot riding on his shoulders.

3) GodLike Esports

One of India's premier organizations, GodLike, has made significant inroads in BGMI. They signed the roster of Blind Esports a few months back to enter Free Fire esports and will look for their first major event win.

The squad has been in spectacular form and has performed well in major/minor events. During the FFWI, its players were in high demand because of the value they brought to the squad.

2) Total Gaming

The defending champions of the Pro League, Total Gaming, will be back in action. The squad dominated the recently concluded Winter Invitational and won the TEC Free Fire Invitational event.

This team's new approach seems to be working, and it will be interesting to see how they handle this event.

1) Orangutan Elite

The most anticipated team for this tournament is Orangutan Elite (Team Elite). They have been the best side in the Indian Free Fire scene by a margin.

OE also became the first Indian roster to win a Booyah on the international stage, also claiming the Free Fire Indian Championship 2021 Fall.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer