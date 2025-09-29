Total Gaming Esports wins Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 Battle Royale

Total Gaming Esports emerged victorious in the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 Battle Royale. The experienced team demonstrated thumping performance in the Grand Finals on September 28 and won the prestigious title. The club won four out of six matches played in the finals and displayed its absolute dominance, posting a total of 122 points and 63 kills.Total Gaming Esports was also the winner of the Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 Clash Squad, where it showcased outstanding performances in both modes of the tournament. Its star player, Shanky, was the MVP in the Battle Royale Finals because of his brilliant shooting prowess.Garena hosted a major Free Fire Max Esports event in India after a long time. It was played in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes. The Finals of both modes was organised at the Ekana International Indoor Stadium, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 Battle Royale prize pool distribution View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe total prize pool of the FFMIC 2025 was ₹1 crore, of which ₹80 lakh was distributed among the Battle Royale finalists. Here is the prize pool distribution of the Battle Royale event:Total Gaming Esports - ₹40 lakhReckoning Esports - ₹15 lakhNG Pros - 75 points - ₹7 lakhS8UL - 74 points - ₹5.5 lakhTeam Tycoons - ₹3 lakhRevenant XSpark - ₹2.5 lakhNightmare Esports - ₹2 lakhJonty Gaming - ₹1.5 lakhGodLike Esports - ₹1 lakhVasista Esports - ₹1 lakhKar98 Army - ₹50,000Gods Reign - ₹50,000MVP - Shanky (Total Gaming Esports) - ₹50,000Reckoning Esports claimed the second spot with 79 points despite not winning any game in the Grand Finals. NG Pros and S8UL also looked impressive in the finale as they secured third and fourth places with 75 and 74 points, respectively. Both teams won one Booyah each there.Team Tycoons was fifth with 73 points. Revenant XSpark ranked sixth with 70 points. Nightmare and Jonty Gaming had a mediocre run as they finished seventh and eighth with 68 and 63 points, respectively.Overall points table of Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 BR FinalsTotal Gaming Esports - 122 pointsReckoning Esports - 79 pointsNG Pros - 75 pointsS8UL - 74 pointsTeam Tycoons - 73 pointsRevenant XSpark - 70 pointsNightmare Esports - 68 pointsJonty Gaming - 63 pointsGodLike Esports - 54 pointsVasista Esports - 40 pointsKar98 Army - 33 pointsGods Reign - 11 pointsGodLike Esports stumbled in the Grand Finals of the FFMIC Battle Royale. The renowned lineup had a great run in the Clash Squad mode of the Free Fire Max India Cup and became the runner-up there.Vasista Esports ranked 11th with 40 points. Kar98 Army also lost momentum in the finale and ended up in the 11th position with 33 points. Gods Reign had a disastrous run as it collected only 11 points in six matches and finished in the last spot.