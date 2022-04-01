Total Gaming Free Fire Creator Clash: Invited teams, format, schedule, prize pool, and where to watch 

Garena has been quiet since Free Fire was banned in India, and officials have put FFIC on hold until further notice, which has put community growth in tatters.

Total Gaming, India's largest gaming YouTuber, has announced a new event called Total Gaming Creator Clash in collaboration with Villager Esports and Loco. A total of 21 Free Fire creators have been invited to the event, where 18 creators will participate in the group stage while the remaining three will be invited to the grand finals.

Total Gaming Free Fire Creator Clash format

There will be two stages to the invitational event: group stages and finals. The four-day group stages begin today, i.e., 1 April, 2022, and will continue until 5 April, 2022. The 18 creators will be split into three groups of six teams, with each group playing 16 matches. Six matches will be spread over three maps daily, and the top nine teams from the preliminary round will advance to the finals.

In the finals, a total of 12 teams (nine from the group rounds plus three invited teams) will compete for the coveted trophy and a sizable reward purse.

Teams invited for group stages of Total Gaming Free Fire Creator Clash

Group A

1. Classy FF

2. Fab Indro

3. Romeo Gamer

4. Assassin Army

5. XMania

6. TSG Legend

Group B

1. AS Gaming

2. Jonty Gamer

3. UG Gamer

4. PVS Gaming

5. Lokesh Gaming

6. Aura Gaming

Group C

1. Pahadi Gaming

2. Munna Bhai Gaming

3. Suryabhai Gaming

4. Arrow IB

5. Pagal M10

6. Black Flag Army

Free Fire Creator Clash Schedule and Prize Pool distribution (Image via Villager Esports)

Prizepool distribution and streaming details

The event boasts a massive prize pool of INR 10 lakh, of which INR 9 lakh will be distributed among the top four teams. The winner will receive half of the prize pool, i.e., INR 5 lakh. The MVP of the event will be awarded INR 1 lakh.

1st Place (champions) - 5,00,000 INR

2nd Place - INR 2,00,000

3rd Place - INR 1,50,000

4th Place - INR 50,000

MVP - INR 1,00,000

The invitational event will be streamed exclusively on LOCO at 7:30 pm IST. This event will be fascinating to watch for fans who will get to see their favorite creators battling for glory.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee