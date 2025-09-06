  • home icon
  • Total Gaming and Jonty Gaming qualify for FFMIC 2025 Clash Squad Grand Finals 

Total Gaming and Jonty Gaming qualify for FFMIC 2025 Clash Squad Grand Finals 

By Gametube
Published Sep 06, 2025 08:00 GMT
Total Gaming and Jonty Gaming advanced to FFMIC 2025 CS Grand Finals (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Max Esports India)
Total Gaming and Jonty Gaming advanced to FFMIC 2025 CS Grand Finals (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Max Esports India)

Day 1 of the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 Clash Squad Swiss Stage was played on September 5. Total Gaming Esports and Jonty Gaming won both their matches of Day 1 and entered the Grand Finals. The remaining two finalists will be chosen from Day 2 of the Swiss Stage, which will take place on September 12. The Grand Finals will ne held on September 27.

The tournament is being played in two modes: Battle Royale and Clash Squad. Eight teams for the Clash Squad mode were chosen from the initial two weeks of the League Stage Battle Royale. These eight teams are fighting in the Swiss Stage for four spots in the Clash Squad Grand Finals of FFMIC 2025.

Day 1 highlights of FFMIC 2025 Clash Squad Swiss Stage

Day 1 of FFMIC 2025 Swiss Stage took place on September 5 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Max Esports India Official)
Day 1 of FFMIC 2025 Swiss Stage took place on September 5 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Max Esports India Official)

In Round 1, Total Gaming displayed great performances and defeated Reckoning Esports by a 2-0 scoreline. Kar98 Army hammered Gods Reign, while Jonty Gaming beat Vasista Esports. GodLike also looked impressive and outplayed Nonstop Gaming.

All the four winning teams of the initial round qualified for Round 2 High (1-0). While the losers moved to Round 2 Low (0-1).

In Round 2 High (1-0), Total Gaming continued their impressive run and hammered Kar98 Army by a scoreline of 2-0. The club won their first game in Bermuda by a score of 6-1. They then clinched their second game in Nexterra by a 6-3 scoreline. With this win, the team secured their spot in the FFMIC 2025 Grand Finals. While Kar98 Army entered Round 3 Mid (1-1).

In Round 2 High (1-0), Jonty Gaming demonstrated astonishing performances and defeated GodLike Esports by a score of 2-0. The lineup clinched the first game in Bermuda by a scoreline of 6-4. The squad dominated the second game in Nexterra and won by a 6-0 scoreline, registering their spot in the Grand Finals, while the GodLike moved to Round 3 Mid (1-1).

In Round 2 Low (0-1), Gods Reign will face Nonstop Gaming. While Vasista Esports will play against Reckoning Esports. The winners of these matches will advance to Round 3 Mid (1-1). GodLike and Kar98 have alalready qualified for Round 3. Two teams from this phase will reach the Finals.

The FFMIC 2025 Clash Squad Mode features a prize pool of ₹20 lakh, while that of the Battle Royale mode is ₹80 lakh. The Grand Finals of both modes will take place at the Ekana International Indoor Stadium, Lucknow.

Gametube

Gametube

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Edited by Angad Sharma
