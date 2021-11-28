Trident Clan crowned champion of Free Fire EMEA Invitational 2021

Free Fire EMEA Invitational 2021 finals ended today with CIS challenger Trident Clan emerging victorious. In the $200k prize pool competition, twelve top teams from Europe, the Middle East, and the CIS regions competed over six matches for the prized trophy.

Trident Clan topped the overall points table with 46 kills and 99 points. In the last two matches, Trident Clan collected 48 points to win the tournament. European Champion Vasto Mundo surprised everyone with their performance and came second with 40 kills and 88 points.

Fan-favorite Natus Vincere also had a fine day as they finished third with 76 points. After three matches, Silence was in the first place but dropped to fourth place with 73 points.

Neza1s won the MVP award in the grand finals (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Trident Neza1s was the MVP of the finals, dealing 11850 damage and killing 21 enemies.

Free Fire EMEA Invitational: Finals standings

Overall standings of Free Fire EMEA Invitational Finals (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The first match of the day, played on Bermuda, was won by Trident Clan with seven frags. Silence was eliminated early but managed to grab 10 kills.

Vasto Mundo won the desert map of Kalahari with seven kills. Silence once again played aggressively to eliminate 10 enemies to the lobby. The Algerian team Shift earned third place.

The third match, played on Purgatory, was won by Silence with seven frags, with Dandy being the MVP of the match. Trident Clan and Navi followed them with 10 and nine frags, respectively.

Vasto Mundo again won the fourth match by 13 kills. Lucka was the MVP of the match for his four-kill contribution.

CIS champion Navi won the fifth match of the day with nine frags. Trident Clan, with their consistent gameplay, secured second place with 10 kills.

Trident Clan won the sixth and final match of the day. They went berserk and eliminated 17 enemies to the lobby, with Neza1s alone taking 11 frags. Navi played passively to secure a second placement ranking with just one frag point.

Prize pool Distribution

Free Fire EMEA Invitational Prize pool distribution (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The finals boasted a prize pool of $200k. Trident Clan took home $50k while Vasto Mundo won $30k. Navi and Silence were awarded $25k and $20k, respectively.

