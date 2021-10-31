TSG Mann crowned champions of Free Fire Diwali All Stars 2021

The second and final day of Free Fire Diwali All Stars 2021 has concluded. TSG Mann were crowned champions of this Diwali celebratory event. With the help of 33 kills and two booyah's, they amassed a total of 70 points.

Desi Gamers Esports took second place with 19 frags and 52 points, while Total Gaming Esports came in third with 42 points. Another fan favorite, Team Elite, was ranked fourth with 40 points in the table. Lokesh Gamer had an average event as they claimed seventh place with 25 points.

Free Fire Diwali All Stars 2021 day 2 map results (Image via Garena)

Top 4 FFIC 2021 Fall teams, along with 6 Influencer teams and top 2 Female Influencer teams, competed in this fun event for 100,000 diamonds. 11 female influencers competed on day 1 to determine two qualifying teams. The two teams that qualified from Day 1 were Bella Gaming and Unicorn IB.

Free Fire Diwali All Stars Day 2 match standings

Overall standings of Free Fire Diwali All Stars 2021 day 2 (Image via Garena)

In a 1v1 fight, Total Gaming's Delete defeated Team Elite's Killer to win the booyah in the first match. Delete was the MVP of the match for his four kills. Team Elite, however, topped the table with nine frags. PVS Gaming was the third-ranked team with six frags.

The second match of Kalahari was won by TSG Mann with 12 frags. This time, Total Gaming finished second with six kills.

Desi Gamer Esports claimed the third match of the day with 10 kills. They were followed by TSG Mann and Bella Gaming with five and four frags, respectively. DG Ignite bagged the MVP award for his four frag contribution.

The fourth and final match of the event was again won by TSG Mann with 13 frags, where Ojasvi was the MVP for his eight frag contribution. Desi Gamers were ranked second while PVS was third in the match.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Although the event has ended, the Garena Diwali celebration has not. Now they are organizing a fun event called Free Fire Diwali Dhamaka which will be streamed exclusively on the Booyah App starting tomorrow at 6:00 PM IST.

Edited by R. Elahi