Upcoming Evo Vault event in Free Fire leaked (December 2023): Rewards, start date, and more

Evo gun skins are some of the most desired items in Free Fire, and they provide unique visuals to various weapons while also offering numerous other benefits. The Evo Vault is among the events that give away these types of skins to players. The upcoming Evo Vault event has been leaked by the data miner @pureleaks_ofc. This Luck Royale will offer four Evo gun skins, and there will be other miscellaneous rewards such as token boxes, vouchers, and more.

Gamers will have to spend diamonds to receive the available items. Check the section below to find details about the upcoming Evo Vault event in Free Fire.

New Free Fire Evo Vault event leaked (December 2023)

As per the leaks that @pureleaks_ofc posted on his Instagram handle, the new Free Fire Evo Vault event will commence in the game on December 12, 2023. It will be available for the users on the India and Bangladesh servers and will feature the M1014 – Scorpio Shatter, MP5 – Platinum Divinity, SCAR – Megalodon Alpha, and the AN94 – Evil Howler.

Every spin inside the event will cost players 30 diamonds, while a collection of 10+1 spins will cost 300 diamonds. This makes the event an excellent opportunity to earn the different Evo gun skins that are not made available frequently.

Since these are only leaks and Garena has not confirmed this event, you must take this information with a pinch of salt. There may be changes made to the rewards, cost of the spins, and other details. Regardless, due to the stellar track record of the data miner, most of the details will likely be accurate.

Ongoing Evo Vault event in Free Fire

Here is the Evo Vault event that is currently active in the game (Image via Garena)

Apart from the leaked event, there is already an Evo Vault event that is live inside the battle royale title. Similar to the upcoming one, it also features four Evo gun skins: AK47 – Blue Flame Draco, M1887 – Sterling Conqueror, Thompson – Cindered Colossus, and FAMAS – Demonic Grin.

In this event, players have to spend 20 diamonds for one spin and 200 diamonds for 10 + 1 spins. It will run for a few more weeks, so those who are interested in obtaining these specific skins have ample time to do so.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.