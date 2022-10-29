Virtus.pro disbands their Free Fire roster

On October 28, Virtus.pro announced that the organization has disbanded their Free Fire roster due to unforeseen circumstances. The team recently secured second place in the CIS Path of Champions, with the top two squads qualifying for the upcoming World Series. However, Garena hasn't allowed either of the CIS teams to participate in the mega event, due to which the organization has decided to release its roster.

Virtus.pro @virtuspro



The team spent more than half a year under the VP tag, reassuring the status of one of the top teams in our region. We thank the guys for their dedication and hard work. GL next.



Details: Today we say goodbye to our Free Fire roster.The team spent more than half a year under the VP tag, reassuring the status of one of the top teams in our region. We thank the guys for their dedication and hard work. GL next.Details: virtus.pro/a/ffbb Today we say goodbye to our Free Fire roster.The team spent more than half a year under the VP tag, reassuring the status of one of the top teams in our region. We thank the guys for their dedication and hard work. GL next.Details: virtus.pro/a/ffbb https://t.co/OmKHsxukzg

The publisher did not unveil why they took this step to not allow CIS teams to compete in the global event. In the 2022 spring season, Garena also canceled the CIS regional championship due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As a result, CIS teans were unable to take part in the previous World Series (FFWS) Sentosa.

Virtus.pro Free Fire roster

Virtus.pro's Free Fire team includes:

Kheibar ‘Vajniy’ Imanov Amir ‘Skyrix’ Kanatov Aleksei ‘Twister’ Mukhin Ruslan ‘Svitogor’ Mamatsuev Akim ‘Drake’ Kobzev Mikhail ‘Kronos’ Kamnev (coach)

In May 2022, the organization entered the Free Fire esports scene after the title's rise in popularity over the past four years and signed the former Natus Vincere lineup. Their team played one major tournament, called the CIS Path of Champion, and presented mesmerizing performances throughout the contest. The squad held second spot and made it to the FFWS Bangkok Play-Ins, while the event winner, Esports Orig, earned a seat in the FFWS Finals.

Virtus.pro was expecting great results from their squad. Unfortunately, the publisher did not allow CIS teams to participate in the prestigious $2 million competition.

In the announcement post, the organization stated,

"Once again we are forced to part ways with a very strong roster due to reasons that have nothing to do with the players’ performance or professionalism."

It further elaborated:

"During their time with the club the guys did a very good job and achieved the main goal of qualifying for the World Series. But publisher’s current policy doesn’t allow further development for CIS rosters as they are banned from participating in World Series 2022 Bangkok and all the similar future events."

Further, they also added that the organization may return to the title esports depending on its future status.

"Maybe in the future the situation will change and we will return to this discipline, but at this point, keeping the Free Fire squad is impractical.”

According to Virtus.pro comment on their Free Fire disband reasons, it's been confirmed that the company did not have any issues with their roster. They were happy with their squad's performances and professionalism.

In the FFWS 2021 Singapore, CIS team Silence displayed some great exploits and occupied the third spot. Skyrix and Vajniy were part of the squad at the time.

Poll : 0 votes