CIS teams to be absent in Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 Bangkok

On October 11, Garena revealed that CIS teams will not be competing in the upcoming Free Fire World Series (FFWS) Bangkok, which begins on November 25. The CIS Path of Champions, a major tournament in the region, recently came to an end, with Esports Orig coming out victorious. Virtus.pro, a famous Russian organization, was in second place at this event.

The company posted on its official Russian page:

The finalists of the Free Fire CIS Path of Champions will receive invitations to the tournament for the CIS countries, which will be held soon. Players will not participate in the Free Fire World Series. More information about the event will be announced soon.

CIS teams will be unable to participate in FFWS 2022 Bangkok (Image via Garena)

Although Garena did not disclose the reason behind the move, it is likely that this decision was taken due to the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

This marks the second time in a row that CIS teams will not participate in the mega event. The Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) CIS season 4 was canceled in the spring of this year, citing the Russia and Ukraine conflict, due to which the regional teams were unable to participate in the FFWS Sentosa.

Initially, it was officially unveiled that the top teams from the Free Fire CIS Path of Champions would advance to FFWS. The competition was held from September 17 to October 9, with a total prize pool of $10K.

About Free Fire World Series Bangkok

Garena will host the two-day FFWS contest on November 25 and 26 in Bangkok, Thailand. A total prize pool of $2 million has been allocated for the event, which will see the best teams from around the world competing. Unfortunately, Garena has yet to reveal the total number of slots.

Starting with the first stage, the Play-Ins, the second day will feature the Grand Finals, which will decide the champion of the FFWS. The previous two world champions are from Thailand, so the event is expected to be even more exciting for local fans.

Qualified teams so far

AV Radicals recently won the MCPS Major Season 4 and advanced directly to the Finals, while the runner-up Expand will have to compete in the Play-Ins. SES Alfaink from Indonesia also qualified for the finals. As of now, the teams that have qualified for the tournament are as follows:

Grand Finals

AV Radicals (MCPS Major Season 4) SES Alfaink (Master League Indonesia)

Play-Ins

Expand (MCPS Season 4) LGDS ( Summer Cup Taiwan)

The rest of the teams will have to qualify from several ongoing regional tournaments. This will be the fourth edition of FFWS and it will be quite interesting to see which team lifts the coveted trophy this year.

