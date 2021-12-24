When is the Free Fire OB32 Advance Server registration expected to begin?

Updates are a regular occurrence in Free Fire, and developers release new versions every few months with unique features for players to enjoy. The latest iteration of the title is OB31, which was made available to players on 1 December.

However, many players are already looking onto the upcoming OB32 update. Some of them have already begun speculating on the release dates of the patch and its Advance Server, which is a test server released before every version to try out the new features.

Expected date for the commencement of Free Fire OB32 Advance Server registrations

Garena has not yet made any official announcements concerning the next Free Fire Advance Server. However, its release date can be estimated based on the fact that the preceding servers were provided a few weeks before the official update was released.

Clash Squad Ranked Season will come to an end on 20 January (Image via Free Fire)

According to the ongoing pattern, the OB32 version will likely be released either on the day of or the day prior to the conclusion of the Clash Squad season, i.e., 19 or 20 January (20 January is the end date).

As a result, the Free Fire Advance Server may be given out to the players a few weeks before this date, and the registration for it will likely start in the first or the second week of January, mainly between 1-7 January.

Activation code is necessary for the Advance Server (Image via Free Fire)

After the registration process begins, users must go to the Advance Server website to enroll and have a chance to receive the Activation Code, which is required to access the server. However, it should be noted that not everyone is provided with it because there are only limited spots available.

Additionally, the APK file will be accessible on its official website soon after the registration process. Also, the progress made on the server will not be carried over to the main game.

Note: The dates above are based on speculation. Garena hasn't revealed any specifics regarding the upcoming patch or the Advance Server.

