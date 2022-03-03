When is the Free Fire OB32 advance server registration expected to begin?

Free Fire is among the most prominent battle royale games available, and it is regularly played by millions of people worldwide. The developers have periodically made adjustments and modifications via updates to keep the players engaged in the title.

They made their latest release in mid-January, and users are now awaiting the OB33 iteration, the upcoming version of Free Fire. Before its release, there will additionally be an Advance Server starting, providing gamers with an opportunity to check out the forthcoming features and content.

Note: The developers have not announced the release date yet, and the one mentioned below is based on speculation.

When will the registrations for Free Fire OB33 Advance Server start?

As the Free Fire community awaits the arrival of the game's official Advance Server, one of the most questioned topics has been about when the registration will be available. Generally, these servers are made available a few weeks before the update's official release.

Given that the OB33 version is expected to be launched on 23 or 24 March, the server is anticipated to be made accessible around 10 March. Consequently, the registration procedure may begin between 4 March and 10 March.

The season end date is 24 March, and the update is likely to be released around it (Image via Garena)

Gamers will only have to wait a few more days to find out more details regarding the same.

How to register for Advance Server

Once the procedure starts, here are the registration steps that gamers must follow:

Step 1: Gamers must head over to the Advance Server website of Garena Free Fire. They will find two login options on their screens, and they can use either one of them.

Step 2: After that, a form will appear, in which players must enter details like name, phone number, and so on.

Step 3: Lastly, they must submit that to complete the registration and have a chance at receiving the Activation Code.

Registration provides the players a chance to get the Activation Code (Image via Garena)

For those unaware, Activation Codes are codes that allow users to access the Advance Server. The developers provide them after the registration, and there is no other workaround to obtain them.

Apart from this, the APK file download will be made available on the same website when the server begins.

Edited by Shaheen Banu