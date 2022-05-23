When will Free Fire MAX OB34 update APK be released in India?

Free Fire MAX includes lots more than just battle royale battles. Instead, it features a variety of additional intriguing elements, including characters, new firearms, and more. These new events and content are poured into the popular game through regular updates every two months.

Consequently, these patches play a significant part in keeping the game fresh and enjoyable while also preventing it from becoming repetitive. Players have high expectations from every patch, including the upcoming OB34 update, due to the success of previous patches.

The developers have already announced the release date, in addition to disclosing several features to generate excitement. Now, it is just a matter of time before users can enjoy all of these features with their friends in the latest version.

Free Fire MAX OB34 update release in India server

The update drops on 25 May (Image via Garena)

According to the official announcement, the Free Fire MAX OB34 update will be released for the Indian server on 25 May. The developers have teased several rewards that gamers will receive after the patch day for playing the battle royale title after the update.

They will receive 2x Diamond Royale, 2x Weapon Royale, and 2x Incubator from one event by signing in to their accounts between 25 to 29 May. In the meantime, users will also have the opportunity to get a free Magic Cube by playing the game for 15 minutes,

Besides the rewards, the developers have announced a few changes in the title on their official media handles:

Weapon updates

The weapon changes (Image via Garena)

Not only does this patch bring in two new firearms into the Free Fire MAX India server — G36, an assault rifle, and an M24 sniper rifle — but it also improves the animation of the sniper pistol, M500. Additionally, the developers might also balance numerous other weapons, and details for the same are expected in the upcoming patch.

Character changes

The updates release new characters while also getting the older ones’ ability at par with the existing ones. This time around, Wolfrahh, Dimitri, D-Bee, Skyler, Steffie, and Xayne will receive reworks to make them potent options.

Craftland

Craftland is set to get many new exciting features, from Zombie Spawns to the interactive tower to counter them in Free Fire MAX. Users will further receive options to customize the mode to ensure the best experience besides adding a new, smaller scene.

However, the developers have not shed light on whether the game will be down for maintenance. Garena is estimated to make an announcement soon.

Edited by Ravi Iyer