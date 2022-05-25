When will Free Fire OB34 maintenance end today?

The Free Fire OB34 update has already arrived, and patch notes have revealed many new features that mobile gamers can try out. However, players cannot enjoy the game right at this instant as the servers are down for maintenance.

The servers of the battle royale game are always taken down whenever there is a significant update. During this time, mobile gamers are unable to participate in ranked and unranked matches.

Free Fire OB34 maintenance time schedule

The maintenance timeline as revealed by the developers of the battle royale game (Image via Garena)

As per the official information revealed, the maintenance time for the OB34 update will end at 5:10 PM IST today, 25 May 2022. Garena took the servers down earlier this morning at 9:30 AM IST.

Hence, for around eight hours, players cannot enjoy Free Fire matches. But as soon as the maintenance time is up, they will be able to relish the brand new features that the OB34 update is introducing.

OB34 update size and features

Mobile gamers can now level up their armor in the Clash Squad mode (Image via Garena)

While the servers are down for maintenance, players can head over to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to download the game. They can also head over to the official website and download the APK file to do so.

The size of the OB34 update is 244 MB for Android devices. iOS players will need to have more storage space to accommodate the update on their devices.

Here are a few exciting features of the new Free Fire update:

The abilities of characters like Dimitri, Wolfrahh, and D-bee have been reworked.

Cooldown times and minor skill changes of other characters like Alok, A124, Nairi, Misha, Wukong, Clu, Xayne, Kenta, Chrono, Steffie, and Skyler, were also adjusted.

Mobile gamers can now purchase memory fragments to level up the characters from the in-game store in exchange for gold coins.

The maps in the Clash Squad mode have been balanced, and players can now level up their armor from the CS Store.

Users can enjoy a new Craftland mode map named the Isle of Champs.

Aside from various weapon adjustments, a new weapon named M24 (sniper rifle) has been introduced to the battle royale game.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country are recommended to play the MAX version instead.

