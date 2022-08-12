Nitin FF's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in August 2022

Nitin FF is among the most popular Indian Free Fire YouTube content creators.

The player has achieved great success with his YouTube Shorts, and his channel has already surpassed 7.55 million subscribers. These Shorts generally feature interesting facts, updates, gameplay, and more.

Nitin FF’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Nitin FF’s Free Fire MAX ID is 758139311. He also uses a second ID to play the game – 1751529897.

The stats maintained by the YouTuber on his primary account are listed below:

Lifetime stats

Nitin FF's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Nitin FF has featured in 2090 solo games and has secured 116 victories, leading to a win rate of 5.55%. He has a total of 3878 kills and 745 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.96 and a headshot percentage of 19.21%.

He has appeared in 2506 matches in the duo mode and has garnered 206 first-place finishes, resulting in a win rate of 8.22%. He has 4824 kills and 933 headshots, leading to a K/D ratio of 2.10 and a headshot percentage of 19.34%.

Nitin has also played 3999 squad games and has been victorious on 642 occasions, ensuring a win rate of 16.05%. He has 8322 kills and 1841 headshots, with a K/D ratio of 2.48 and a headshot percentage of 22.12%.

Ranked stats

Nitin FF's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing season, Nitin FF has competed in two solo matches but has failed to secure a win or a kill.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has not yet participated in the duo and squad ranked modes.

CS Career

Nitin FF's CS Career (Image via Garena)

Nitin FF has played 4811 games in the Clash Squad mode and has 2811 wins, possessing a win rate of 58.43%. He has notched 22547 kills with 9157 headshots, upholding a KDA of 1.92 and a headshot percentage of 40.61%.

Note: Nitin Free Fire's stats were recorded on 12 August 2022 and are subject to change as he features in more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Nitin FF's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the player's earnings through the YouTube channel are estimated at $36.9K and $590.7K. The yearly income for the entire period is between $443.1K and $7.1M.

YouTube channel

The gamer has been consistently working on the Nitin Free Fire YouTube channel for a while and has uploaded more than 575 videos. These videos have received 1.139 billion views.

Nitin FF only had 330k subscribers by the end of January 2022 but has witnessed tremendous growth since. He surpassed one million subscribers in February and had over five million subscribers in June 2022. He currently has more than 7.55 million subscribers.

In the last 30 days alone, the content creator garnered 810k subscribers and 147.684 million views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish