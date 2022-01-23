NoobGamer BBF's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, rank, monthly income, and YouTube channel stats in January 2022

Abu Talha is a very successful YouTuber who runs numerous channels with millions of subscribers, one of which is NoobGamer BBF, where he uploads videos relating to Free Fire. This particular channel has 1.2 million subscribers and has received 151 million views.

Users can mostly find reaction videos and content relating to a range of in-game events on his YouTube channel. In the last month, he has had 588.715k views.

What is NoobGamer BBF's Free Fire ID and stats?

NoobGamer BBF's Free Fire ID is 757191628. His statistics are as follows:

Lifetime stats

NoobGamer BBF has 255 wins in the squad matches (Image via Garena)

NoobGamer BBF has participated in 1822 squad games and won 255 of them, for a win rate of 13.99%. He killed 2545 opponents in the process, leading to a K/D ratio of 1.62.

The YouTuber has competed in 657 duo matches and achieved 58 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 8.82%. He notched 1102 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.84.

Finally, in the solo games, he has entered in 220 of these and emerged victorious on 21 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 9.54%. With 442 kills, Abu has racked up a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

NoobGamer BBF has one ranked win this season (Image via Garena)

NoobGamer BBF has appeared in eight ranked squad games this season and has only one win, with a win percentage of 12.5%. He has seven kills and a kill-to-death ratio of just 1.

Note: NoobGamer BBF's stats are subject to change.

Rank and guild

NoobGamer BBF's guild details (Image via Garena)

He is ranked in Silver 3 and Gold 2 in the BR and CS seasons. He is a member of the BBF—Army with a guild ID of 1010236942.

Monthly income

His monthly earnings as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

NoobGamer BBF is believed to earn within the range of $147 - $2.4K every month through the YouTube channel. His yearly revenue is predicted around $1.8K and $28.3K.

Source: Social Blade

YouTube channel

Abu has been uploading videos to the NoobGamer BBF channel with PUBG Mobile-related content since 2019. After a few months, he shifted his focus to Free Fire and actively posted videos around it.

Also Read Article Continues below

This channel picked up pace in April 2020 as he only had 73k subscribers and ended the year with over a million.

Edited by Srijan Sen