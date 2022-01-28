Parkour mode in Garena Free Fire: All you need to know

Craftland is one of the most distinctive features the developers have incorporated into Free Fire. Users are essentially given the ability to make custom maps and alter those created by others.
They can also share their edited maps with the community, and if many players like it, the same will be added to the official recommendation list in the game.
Moreover, private rooms can be created using the ‘Craftland Room Card’ to enjoy custom-made maps with friends.
Details about the Parkour mode Free Fire
With the recent OB32 update, the developers have incorporated several changes to Free Fire. One of them was the introduction of the Creative Mode, which basically is matchmaking for Craftland. Parkour is one of the themes/modes available to gamers for playing and creation.
It can be considered a race where players have to reach the finish while encountering various obstacles. There are numerous rounds, and participants are awarded points based on their placing in each round.
After all the rounds, the one with the most points will be victorious.
Steps to play Parkour mode
There are a variety of community-created maps for Craftland, and here is a general guide that players can follow to access them:
Step 1: After Free Fire is open, gamers must tap on the mode-change option and then click on the ‘Craftland’ icon, as shown here:
Step 2: This will redirect them to the special Craftland section, where they can select the desired ‘Parkour’ map.
Step 3: Finally, users can start the matchmaking and enjoy playing this mode.
Other changes in OB32 update
Here are a few additional features added with the most recent Free Fire version:
- Character balancing: Skyler, Olivia, Xayne, and Maxim
- Weapon balancing
- New weapon – Charge Buster shotgun
- New map in Clash Squad – Alpine
- Battle Royale adjustments
- Training ground adjustments
- Changes in settings
- Other optimizations
Readers can check out the detailed patch notes here.