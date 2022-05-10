Piyush Joshi Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, rank, YouTube income, and more (May 2022)

With over three million subscribers on YouTube, Piyush Joshi is one of the rapidly growing gaming content creators in India, and he has recently begun producing content relating to Free Fire. While many of his followers may remember him from Sourav Joshi's vlogs, he has recently established himself as a prominent figure in the community.

In addition to the battle royale title, he has tried his hand at Minecraft and COD mobile. He also boasts 616k followers on his Instagram account, which is managed by his elder brother Sourav Joshi.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. The stats and images used in the article are taken from the MAX version, which was not on the list of banned apps.

What is Piyush Joshi Gaming’s Free Fire ID?

Piyush Joshi Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 2081534483. The YouTuber is placed in Bronze II and Gold I in BR and CS-Ranked, respectively.

He holds the following stats in the battle royale title as of today:

Lifetime stats

Piyush Joshi Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Piyush Joshi Gaming has participated in 50 solo games and bettered his opposition three times, accumulating a win rate of 6%. The youngster has bagged 134 kills, translating to a K/D ratio of 2.85.

The content creator has won 17 games out of 257 duo matches, resulting in a win rate of 6.14%. He has secured 297 frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.24.

Piyush Joshi Gaming has also featured in 161 squad matches and has secured 31 victories, registering a win rate of 19.25%. He has raked in 351 kills in these matches, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.70.

Ranked stats

Piyush Joshi Gaming's ranked season (Image via Garena)

Piyush Joshi has played two ranked solo games and bagged 11 kills, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 5.5.

The content creator has not played any ranked duo matches this season.

The YouTuber has participated in a single squad game but is yet to secure a kill or victory.

Note: Player's stats were recorded on 10 May, and these are subject to change as he participates in more matches.

Monthly income

Piyush Joshi Gaming's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Piyush Joshi Gaming's monthly income is projected to be in the range of $4.7K to $74.6K. His annual revenue is estimated to lie between $55.9K and $894.7K.

YouTube channel

Piyush Joshi started his YouTube channel in January earlier this year and has already amassed 3.64 million subscribers. He has uploaded just over 50 videos that have gained him more than 114 million views.

His most-watched video was the first one he released in January 2022, and it currently has over 12 million views. The channel has seen significant growth in the previous month, and it has gained 310k subscribers and 18.63 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Edited by Siddharth Satish