Piyush Joshi Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, guild, and YouTube income in October 2022

Numerous players have begun producing Free Fire content due to the game’s widespread popularity. Piyush Joshi Gaming is one such prominent figure, and he frequently uploads videos around Garena’s flagship title alongside other games such as Call of Duty, GTA 5, Minecraft, and more.

Since starting his channel earlier this year, Piyush has gained 4.14 million subscribers. His cumulative view count stands at over 171 million.

Piyush Joshi Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Piyush Joshi Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 2081534483, and his IGN is VLOGERpiyush. He is the leader of the PiyushArmy guild, whose ID is 3008207204.

The content creator is currently ranked Gold IV in the Battle Royale mode and Platinum II in the Clash Squad mode. The stats maintained by him are listed below:

BR Career

Piyush Joshi Gaming BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Piyush Joshi Gaming has played 54 solo games and has three first-place finishes, corresponding to a win rate of 5.55%. He has notched 158 frags with 48 headshots, holding a K/D ratio of 3.10 and a headshot percentage of 30.38%.

The popular personality has won 19 out of 262 duo games, resulting in a win rate of 7.25%. He has 330 kills and 89 headshots at a K/D ratio of 1.36 and a headshot percentage of 26.97%.

Piyush has also participated in 190 squad matches and has 40 Booyahs, leading to a win rate of 21.05%. With 454 kills and 132 headshots, he has secured a K/D ratio of 3.03 and a headshot percentage of 29.07%.

BR Ranked

Piyush Joshi Gaming ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Piyush Joshi Gaming has played two duo matches in the ongoing ranked season of Free Fire MAX and has one win, converting to a win rate of 50.00%. He has 15 kills with six headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 15.00 and a headshot percentage of 40.00%.

The YouTuber has additionally featured in five squad games and has a single first-place finish, retaining a win rate of 20.00%. He has 15 kills and four headshots at a K/D ratio of 3.75 and a headshot percentage of 26.67%.

Note: Piyush Joshi Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (4 October 2022). They will change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Piyush Joshi Gaming’s YouTube earnings

Details about the earnings of Piyush Joshi Gaming from his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Piyush Joshi Gaming’s monthly earnings from YouTube are projected to lie between $2.3K and $36.9K. His projected yearly income from the same is estimated to lie between $27.7K and $442.5K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Piyush Joshi Gaming started his channel earlier this year. His oldest video dates back to January 2022, and there are currently 119 uploads on the channel. The most-watched video has gained 13 million views.

According to Social Blade, Piyush Joshi Gaming has acquired 80 thousand subscribers in the last 30 days. His channel’s view count has also increased by 9.219 million within the same period.

