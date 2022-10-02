3 Tufan tips' Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, guild, and YouTube income in October 2022

Rahul, also known as 3 Tufan tips, is an Indian content creator who has achieved great success due to the fun videos he has posted regarding Garena Free Fire. His channel has risen tremendously in the past few months, and he has recently surpassed the one million subscriber threshold.

Currently, 3 Tufan Tips has 1.01 million subscribers and over 185.132 million cumulative views on his videos. The famous personality also has a following of 12.8 thousand on his Instagram handle.

3 Tufan tips’ Free Fire MAX ID and stats

3 Tufan tips’ Free Fire MAX UID is 689382768, and his IGN is “3 TUFAN TIPS.” He is the leader of the 3TT E-SPORTS guild, whose ID number is 66657988.

The content creator is ranked Diamond II and Gold II in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes, respectively. The stats maintained by him are as follows:

BR career

3 Tufan tips' BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

3 Tufan tips have participated in 531 solo games and have 47 victories, converting to a win rate of 8.85%. He has notched up 1004 kills and 299 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.07 and a headshot percentage of 29.78%.

Speaking of the duo mode, the content creator has bettered foes in 122 of the 947 appearances, leading to a win rate of 12.88%. There are 2358 kills and 592 headshots to his name at a K/D ratio of 2.86 and a headshot percentage of 25.11%.

The YouTuber has also featured in 2172 squad matches, and his team has secured 512 wins, retaining a win rate of 23.57%. With 6134 kills and 1783 headshots, he upholds a K/D ratio of 3.70 and a headshot percentage of 29.07%.

BR ranked

3 Tufan tips' BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Within the ongoing BR Ranked season, 3 Tufan tips have competed in 55 matches and have 10 Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 18.18%. He has garnered 130 kills and 38 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.89 and a headshot percentage of 29.23%.

CS career

3 Tufan tips' CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

3 Tufan tips have played 7446 squad games in the Clash Squad mode of Free Fire MAX and have 4512 victories for a win rate of 60.60%. He has accumulated 38542 kills and 14197 headshots, having a KDA of 1.93 and a headshot percentage of 36.84%.

Note: 3 Tufan tips’ Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing (2 October 2022). They will change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

3 Tufan tips’ YouTube earnings

3 Tufan tips' earnings through his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

3 Tufan tips’ monthly YouTube earnings from his channel lie between $4.1K and $65.4K. On the other hand, his yearly income is between $49.1K and $785.2K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

3 Tufan tips primarily upload shorts related to Free Fire, and he amassed great numbers. The oldest video on his channel is from 8 months back, and there are currently more than 240 uploads. Within that, the most-viewed video has acquired over 8.3 million views.

As per Social Blade, 3 Tufan tips have gained 95 thousand subscribers in the previous 30 days. His overall views over the same period have risen by 16.358 million.

He also runs another channel named ‘Tufan is Live,’ where he streams the battle royale title. It presently has 55.9 thousand subscribers and 620 thousand views.

