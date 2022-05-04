PK Gamers' Free Fire IDs, stats, MAX IDs, real names and YouTube income (May 2022)

The popular mobile game Free Fire certainly has its fair share of content creators and “PK GAMERS” is one of the most popular ones around. This YouTube channel features humorous content revolving around the battle royale game and boasts a significant subscriber count of 3.26 million.

The channel was launched just two years ago and has received a total view count of over 529 million. PK Gamers is run by two content creators, PK Parwez and PK Karan.

Real names of PK Gamers and their Free Fire and Free Fire MAX IDs

The real name of PK Parwez is Parwez Ahmed and that of PK Karan is Karan Oraon. The Free Fire and MAX IDs of both players are the same because of Firelink technology. Here are the IDs of the two gamers:

PK Parwez: 305998024

PK Karan: 329801798

PK Parwez

Lifetime statistics

Lifetime statistics of PK Parwez (Image via Garena)

Parwez has played 3518 matches in the Solo mode and has won 233 of them, giving him a win percentage of 6.62%. In the process, he managed to kill 8530 enemies.

He has also played 4728 duo matches, out of which he has won 445 of them. With a win percentage of 9.41%, he killed 15,201 opponents.

When it comes to squad matches, he has played 8893 games and won 1354, getting a win percentage of 15.24%. However, he was able to eliminate a whopping 28,432 enemies.

PK Karan

Lifetime statistics

Lifetime statistics of PK Karan (Image via Garena)

Karan has played 4023 solo matches and won 225 of them. With a win percentage of 5.59%, he was able to kill 8095 enemies.

Out of the 4455 duo matches played, Karan has won 499 games, getting a win percentage of 11.2%, and was able to kill 9640 opponents.

With regards to squad matches, he was able to win 1568 out of the 9150 matches played. With a win percentage of 17.14%, he eliminated 21,572 opponents.

Income of PK Gamers

PK Gamers' income (Image via Social Blade)

As per the information available on Social Blade, the estimated monthly earnings of PK Gamers ranges from $299 to $4.8K. When it comes to yearly earnings, the slab is approximately $3.6K to $57.5K.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the title. The statistics and images used in the article are from the MAX version, which was not included on the list of prohibited applications.

Edited by Atul S