PK Karan's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, YouTube views, and monthly income in June 2022

The expansion of Free Fire's player base has made it easier for more gamers to venture into content creation on several platforms, including YouTube. PK Gamer is one of the most popular channels in the community that is run by the duo of Parwez Ahmed, aka PK Parwez, and Karan Oraon, aka PK Karan.

The channel has surpassed 3.25 million subscribers and continues to grow rapidly. The duo regularly posts clips of their gameplay alongside engaging commentary, gaining a large audience.

What is PK Karan's Free Fire MAX ID?

His Free Fire MAX ID is 329801798. As of this writing, the YouTuber is placed Platinum IV in Battle Royale and Heroic in Clash Squad.

His stats in the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

PK Karan's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

PK Karan has engaged in 4023 solo games and has 225 first-place finishes, converting to a win percentage of 5.59%. He has secured 8095 kills and 2568 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.13 and a headshot rate of 31.72%.

The content creator has appeared in 4573 duo matches and has 512 victories, possessing a win rate of 11.96%. At a K/D ratio of 2.45 and a headshot percentage of 24.01%, he has 9952 frags and 2389 headshots.

Karan has also competed in 9255 squad games and has 1582 Booyahs, holding a win ratio of 17.09%. He has 21923 eliminations and 4999 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.86 and a headshot rate of 22.80%.

Ranked stats

His ranked stats in the Battle Royale mode (Image via Garena)

In the current season, the streamer has featured in a single duo match, failing to secure a win or a kill. He has bagged five kills and one headshot, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.00 and a headshot percentage of 20.00%.

The YouTuber has not played in the other two modes in Free Fire MAX.

CS Career

Stats of the creator in Clash Squad (Image via Garena)

The content creator has played 5074 games in the Clash Squad mode and has 3105 victories, maintaining a win percentage of 36.41%. He has 24186 kills and 8805 headshots to his name for a K/D ratio of 1.66 and a headshot rate of 36.41%.

Note: PK Karan's Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change as he features in more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

PK Gamers' monthly income (Image via Garena)

According to Social Blade, PK Gamers YouTube channel is predicted to earn between $244 and $3.9K monthly. The website also estimates that the channel's annual revenue is between $2.9K and $46.9K.

YouTube channel

The duo started uploading videos on the PK Gamers channel a few years back and quickly found success with their engaging content. They had around 500k subscribers at the start of 2020 and increased it to 2.5 million by the end of the year.

PK Gamers has over 980 videos, gaining around 531 million views. Even the previous month, they managed to gain 977.73k views.

