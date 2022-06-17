Slumber Queen’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

As Free Fire’s audience expands over the years, content creation in various regional languages has become a viable career option. Pavi, aka Slumber Queen, has emerged as one of the most prominent personalities in the Indian Free Fire community, and she often posts videos about the game in Tamil.

At the moment, she boasts more than 675 thousand subscribers on her YouTube channel. Slumber Queen also possesses over three million followers on Booyah!.

The following is a look at Slumber Queen’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank, and more details.

Slumber Queen’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Slumber Queen’s Free Fire MAX ID is 525471774. She is ranked Diamond IV in the current Battle Royale season and Heroic in the Clash Squad mode. Listed below are her in-game stats:

Lifetime stats

Slumber Queen’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Slumber Queen has featured in 1214 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 64 matches, translating to a win rate of 5.27%. With 2284 kills and 519 headshots, she maintains a K/D ratio of around 1.99 and a headshot percentage of 22.72%.

The YouTuber has also bettered her foes in 294 out of 2272 duo matches, possessing a win rate of 12.94%. In the process, she has bagged 3753 kills and has 741 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.90 and a headshot percentage of 19.74%.

The content creator has competed in 15758 squad games as well and has 4451 first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 28.24%. She has accumulated 31825 frags and 5952 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.81 and a headshot percentage of 18.70%.

Ranked stats

Slumber Queen’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing ranked season of the game, Slumber Queen is yet to feature in any of the three modes (solo, duo, or squad).

CS Career

Slumber Queen’s CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

In Clash Squad, Pavi has played 4532 games and has 2566 victories, corresponding to a win rate of 56.62%. She has 17325 kills and 4913 headshots with a KDA of 1.52 and a headshot percentage of 28.36%.

CS-Ranked

Slumber Queen’s stats in Clash Squad's current season (Image via Garena)

Within the current season of Clash Squad, Slumber Queen has engaged in 270 games, winning 144 for a win rate of 53.33%. She has bagged 812 kills and 171 headshots with a KDA of 1.45 and a headshot percentage of 21.06%.

Note: Slumber Queen's stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Slumber Queen’s monthly income

Slumber Queen’s income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

According to the official Social Blade website, Slumber Queen’s monthly income via her channel lies between $16 and $256. The content creator’s yearly earnings range from $192 to $3.1K.

YouTube channel

The Indian audience for Free Fire has been growing on YouTube for the past few years, significantly boosting the target audience for various content creators, including Slumber Queen. She started her journey a long time ago, with the oldest video on her channel dating back to September 2019.

There are currently more than 525 videos on Slumber Queen’s channel, with the most-watched one having received over 974 thousand views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far